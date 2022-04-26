(2012)
Residents concerned about the plight of a goose in west Conway may rest easy now. Quick-moving, quick-thinking Grey Lovelady caught the goose and freed it from the construction netting around its neck. Lovelady, 20, said he was walking to get ice cream with his family when his stepfather explained that there was a goose in the neighborhood that had received a lot of attention because of its predicament. Lovelady saw the goose at the pond near Salem Road and College Avenue. He said he jogged up and grabbed the goose. He laid him on the ground and grabbed the netting from both side and pulled it apart.
Austin Sullivan completed his final meeting as chairman of the board at Conway Corp. recently. Taking his place as chairman is Randy Crowell. Joining the board next month will be Dr. Greg Murry, superintendent of Conway Schools.
(1997)
Junia Denise Massey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan W. Massey of Conway, participated in the 1997 Miss Arkansas National Pre-Teen Program held in Fort Smith. The program is the official state program for the Miss National Pre-Teen program to be held in November in Orlando. The program rewards girls ages 9-12 for their achievements.
Conway Atkinson of Conway, national senior vice president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, recently attended the 1997 Mid-Year Conference in Honolulu. Ms. Atkinson is a member of Jesse W. Grisham Post 2259 Auxiliary. Highlights of the conference included the presentation of the Better World Award to actress Deidre Hall by national president Eileen Tanner of Rockford, Ill. Ms. Hall, best known for her role as Dr. Marlena Evans on “Days of Our Lives,” was honored for her outstanding efforts to help children.
(1972)
Participating in the annual daffodil show recently in Morrilton were Mrs. Kenneth C. Ketcheside, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., Mrs. J.C. Dawson, Mrs. Hildreth Crafton, and Mrs. Virginia Robins. Mrs. Ketcheside received a special award for having the best flower in the show. The daffodil named Audubon was exhibited in division 3B. The show was sponsored by the Arkansas Daffodil Society.
Mrs. Addie Cain of Conway received special recognition from national headquarters of the American Red Cross in a recent ceremony. Mrs. Cain received a pin designating her a licensed practical nurse of volunteer services. Mrs. Lucille Simmons, executive secretary of the Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross, presented the pin to Mrs. Cain. Bill Hegeman, county chapter chairman, was present when the award was made. Mrs. Mary E. Montgomery of Quitman also has qualified for a pin. Mrs. Cain helps staff the Red Cross Bloodmobile during each of its visits to Conway.
