April 28
(2010)
The Conway City Council passed a resolution authorizing Mayor Tab Townsell to enter into an agreed-upon Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department arrangement by which a new southernmost Interstate 40 interchange would be built. Part of the state’s offer to attract HP to Conway was the construction of a new interchange so the state would pay $10 million and the city providing $5 million.
A $40,000 MegaMillions lottery ticket was sold at Satterfield in Conway to Layton Davie, Jr. of Bigelow.
Nathan Franks, collector at the Conway Sanitation Department Recycling Center, was pictured explaining to Meredyth Levering how the new Automated Material Recovery machine worked.
(1995)
Mandy Noblitt, a CHS senior, would be in concert at the College Avenue Church of the Nazarene in Conway. Noblitt had been selected to represent the North Arkansas District of the Church of the Nazarene in the summer at the Nazarene Youth Conference in Phoenix.
Mary I. Johns, a CHS senior, was named a National Merit $2,000 Scholarship Winner. Johns, an honor graduate, planned to major in biology at Hendrix College. She was also the recipient of a $4,650 scholarship as a National Merit Scholarship finalist from Hendrix College.
Bids were opened for the new traffic and lighting systems at Prince and Farris.
(1970)
Edward L. Mosby became the new minister of Liberty Church of Christ, seven miles east of Conway on Highway 64.
Faulkner delegates to Boy State were: Conway—James Michael Anderson, Mark Benton, Tommy Courtway, Bob Dunseath, Lee Olsen, Arlan West, and Carl Williams; Mayflower—Gary Byrd; Vilonia—Roger Pearce; and St. Joseph—Scott Thornton. Boy State was held at Camp Robinson.
Dog n Suds, Harkrider and Oak streets, advertised a free mug of root beer with the purchase of any sandwich basket.
Mrs. Jack Strain, director of the 1970 federal census in the area, said the census taking was in its final week.
(1945)
Normal passenger and freight train service on the Missouri Pacific line between Little Rock and Conway was resumed as work was completed on a temporary track over Palarm Creek. It had not been determined when work on a permanent track would begin.
Sam Gooden, a Conway High School student was awarded the eagle badge, the highest award in scouting at a ceremony attended by 400. The speaker, Associate Justice Ed F. McFaddin, urged parents to get their children involved in scouting.
Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Crafton hosted an open house at their home located at 430 Western Avenue for Dr. Blake Smith.
(1920)
First ground for the first building of the Arkansas Christian College at Morrilton was broken at ceremonies at which Dr. N.B. Hardeman of Henderson, Tennessee was the principal speaker. W.A. Hill, J.C. Dawson, John A. Mode and other Conway citizens, who had taken an active part in the founding of the college, were among the number attending the ceremonies.
Sam W. Simpson completed the razing of the residence on Robinson Avenue and Davis Street, which he had purchased from Dr. J.S. Westerfield, and would at once begin the erection of a handsome new brick veneer home on the lots.
