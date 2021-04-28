(2011)
Will Ward, Brandon Mode and Brian Hooten, students at Guy-Perkins, were awarded first-place honors in the global business competitive event at the recent state FBLA conference in Little Rock. They qualified and plan to attend the national competition in June at Orlando, Fla., representing not only their school but also the state in the global business competitive event.
Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, took the lead in purchasing a large three-burner coffee machine for the Veterans Administration Clinic that opened last fall in Conway. Under the leadership of Carol Rolf, regent, the chapter collected money from its own members as well as fellow DAR chapters in Central Arkansas. Members of Jesse W. Grisham Post 2259, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Conway also made a large donation to the project.
(1996)
Fletcher B. Lowry of Conway, a retired professor and chairman of the physical education department at the University of Central Arkansas, will be honored as a distinguished professor-emeritus at spring commencement on May 11. Lowry came to UCA in 1955 as an instructor of physical education, head baseball coach and assistant football coach. He was recognized as the winningest baseball coach in UCA history.
Three of the final five holes of the Class AA Tournament were not kind to Ryan Saddler, but they didn’t keep the Vilonia senior from history. Saddler survived bogeys on three of the five final holes to finish at par-71 and claim the state title recently Saddler is believed to be the first golfing state champion in Vilonia history.
Angie Webber of Conway, a student at the University of Central Arkansas, was elected to office in the Young Democrats of Arkansas at the organization’s 1996 State Convention. Ms. Webber will serve as National Committeewoman from Arkansas. She will travel to nationwide meetings of Young Democrats and serve on the Young Democrats of Arkansas Executive Committee.
(1971)
Mrs. Frederic E. Wagner of Dallas, Texas, spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Seay, and family.
Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Scott of Detroit, Mich., are guests of her sister, Mrs. Bernice Berry, in Conway. The Scots and Mrs. Berry also spent Sunday afternoon visiting Mrs. Daphne Hooten in Guy.
Mr. and Mrs. Chester McKennon of Port Neches, Texas, returned home after spending the weekend with her brothers, Carl Moore and Louis Moore. The McKennons were here for the 50th anniversary of the 1921 class at Hendrix College.
