(2012)
Louise Loveless Bailey celebrated her 100th birthday on April 22 at a celebration at Old Liberty Baptist Church. She is the mother of Peggy Francis, Annabelle Anderson, Bob Bailey, Billie Robins and Lana Lawrence, all of Conway. She has 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was born April 20, 1912, in the Needs Creek community to the late Luther and Vera Loveless and is the wife of the late Erman Bailey of Conway.
Nine Faulkner County runners were among those from Arkansas who finished the Boston Marathon. In the men’s division, Faulkner runners were Steven Miller, Tim Dunn, David Cronk, Jerry Hester, and Rick deRoque. In the women’s division, Faulkner runners were Heather Mainord, Angie Swaim, Cindy Naylor, and Melissa Johns.
(1997)
Truel and Bobbie Davis are noting their 40th wedding anniversary this month. They will be honored at a luncheon at Liberty Church of the Nazarene. The Davises were married April 29, 1957, in Mississippi. Mr. Davis was born Nov. 13, 1927, at Mount Vernon. Mrs. Davis, the former Bobbie Ann Jones, was born March 18, 1934, at Carlisle. They have three children, Brenda Evatt and Jowayna Farris, both of Vilonia, and Carolyn Dillard of Little Rock. They have seven grandchildren. Mr. Davis is retired from AmTran Corp. and Mrs. Davis is custodian at Vilonia High School.
Jimmy and Demzel Meeks of Quitman recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a private family dinner. Mr. and Mrs. Meeks were married April 5, 1947, in Faulkner County. Mr. Meeks was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Faulkner County, a son of the late Zachery and Mary Meeks. Mrs. Meeks, born Dec. 21, 1929, in Faulkner County, is a daughter of the late Earnest and Maudie Harmon. They have two children, Lynn Whorton of Quitman and Ricky Meeks of North Little Rock, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Meeks are retired from the restaurant business.
(1972)
“The Roadrunners,” a newly organized Wooster-Greenbrier Extension Homemakers Club, met recently at the home of Mrs. Ruth Rainey in Greenbrier. Ten members answered roll call by giving “a spring house-cleaning tip.” Mrs. Sharon Burnett, Mrs. Margaret Taylor and Mrs. Jackie Lute were introduced as new members. Mrs. Hazel Weldon, president, presented a program titled “Physical Fitness and Graceful Aging.”
Several Conway string instrument students participated in the regional band and orchestra festival at State College of Arkansas. Conway students receiving first division ratings included Lena Hegi, Charles Feese, Susan Carroll and Travis McKinney.
