April 29
(2010)
Goose Gossage Weekend was held to benefit the UCA baseball program. Hall of Famer Goose Gossage was on hand for a meet and greet during the tailgate party and silent auction.
University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton was taking applications for Chancellor. Evaluation of applications would begin on June 25.
Janet Taylor, who led Conway High to the Class 7A girls’ basketball championship in 2009 and had been a multi-sport coach in the district since 1985, gave up her basketball duties. She would remain as coach of the girls and boys golf teams.
(1995)
Robert H. “Bunny” Adcock, Jr., executive vice president for marketing and business development at First National Bank of Conway, was appointed to the board of directors of Merchants and Farmers Bank of Dumas, replacing his uncle, Loral M. Adcock who had passed away.
Linda Varner Palmer signed a three-book contract with Silhouette Books of New York, a division of Harlequin Enterprises, Ltd. She had 15 category romance novels published by Silhouette.
Patrick Moore, Faulkner County coroner, was appointed by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians as the group’s liaison with FEMA.
(1970)
Three Conway seniors were named recipients of National Merit Scholarships: Jimmy J. Anthony and Rebecca A. Coleman were awarded Opportunity Fund Merit Scholarships while Kathryn A. Speed was named winner of a Mobil Merit Scholarship.
Faulkner delegates to Girl State were: Conway—Cherri Acuff, Donna Blythe, Susie Cardin, Katie Dickerson, Francie Ferguson, Jan Gray, Sandy Moseley, Chinetta Price, Nancy Rook, Leta Ruple, Nancy Stanton, Jan Tyler, Nancy Watkins and Kay Wilcox; St. Joseph—Rita Worm and Debbie Troilett; Mayflower—Virginia Mathis and Brenda Sowell; and Vilonia—Susan Bailey and Jackie Loyd. Girl State would be at Camp Robinson.
(1945)
A dinner honoring Dr. Blake Smith, former pastor of First Baptist Church and pastor of University Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, was held at Central College by President and Mrs. Edwin S. Preston. Covers were placed for Mr. and Mrs. Leslie P. Crafton, Rev. and Mrs. Harold B. Tillman, Dr. and Mrs. J.B. Wilson, H.P. Westmoreland and Mrs. Fay Lasley.
The ASTC department of physical education for women was host to more than 200 high school girls from all over the state for the first annual all-day play day. The girls were organized into 10 groups for participation in games and sports.
(1920)
Physicians in the Conway area published a list of fees for their services: Day visits, city limits, $3.00; additional visits, same day, $2.00; night visits, city limits, $4.00; visits beyond the city limits, $1.00 for each additional mile; obstetrical fee, ordinary case, $20.00; instrumental delivery or complicated case, $30.00 and up; office consultation and prescription, $1.00; physical examination and prescription, $2.00 and up; simple fracture of arm, $15.00; simple fracture of ankle or leg, $25.00; general anesthetic, $10.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.