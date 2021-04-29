10 Years Ago
(2011)
Beginning with the Toad de Toad event this weekend at Toad Suck Daze, through Bike to Work Day in mid-May, the Conway Advocates for Bicycling (CAB), the City of Conway, and local cycling supporters have scheduled probably the largest number of local cycling events ever in Conway within a short period. Free bicycle parking and lockup on Front Street will be offered for cyclists riding to Toad Suck Daze. The Ride will also offer bike tune-ups on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
University of Central Arkansas sophomore pitcher Kelsie Armstrong struck out 15 batters and junior Kasey Britt hit a solo home run as UCA pounded Lyon College, 7-0. Armstrong was one short of tying a single-game school record for strikeouts. She did not allow a hit until there was one out in the sixth inning.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
The frustrations of the Mayflower senior class were ended recently by a freshman. Jake Anthony, a 5-foot-10 right hander, kept two-time defending Class A state champion Central Arkansas Christian bewildered in a 7-1 victory in the finals of the 5A-East Tournament. The victory over the Mustangs, who won the regular season title largely because of a pair of one-run victories over the Golden Eagles, was Mayflower’s first since the current Eagle seniors were sophomores. CAC won 7 of 9 games from Mayflower during that time.
Dr. Joel Cooper was pictured with a key believed to be one of the original ones used at the old Faulkner County Jail when it opened 100 years ago. Cooper made a box which now holds the key. The old jail building north of the Faulkner County Courthouse now houses the Faulkner County Museum. An open house was held to mark the 100th anniversary of the construction of the building.
50 years Ago
(1971)
Dr. Cecil McDermott, a professor in the Mathematics Department at Hendrix College, will participate in a conference on individualized instruction in mathematics in Alabama. Mrs. McDermott will accompany her husband on the trip.
Col. John Normal Warnock of Elliott (Ouachita County) was a dinner guest of Mr. and Mrs. J. Phil Stratton. Also attending was Mr. Stratton’s mother, Mrs. J.E. Stratton, of Crossett.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Cargile of Conway and Mr. and Mrs. Garland Cargile of Quitman have returned from a two-week vacation in Juarez, Mexico, and Las Cruces, Roswell and Albuquerque, N.M. In Las Cruces, they visited Victor and Garland’s sister, Mrs. Will Hooten, and Mr. Hooten. In Roswell, they visited their niece, Mrs. Buddy Adams, and Mr. Adams.
A poem, “A Prayer for Today,” by Mrs. E.E. (Betty) Fraser of Conway, has been included in “Bouquet of Poetry, Book 2,” published by Ideal Publications of Milwaukee, Wis.
