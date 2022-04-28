(2012)
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Chandler of Conway celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at a celebration hosted by their son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kathy Chandler. The couple’s daughter is the late Sonja Lynn Chandler, and their grandson are D.J. Chandler and the late Robbie Chandler. The Chandlers were married May 2, 1942, in Conway.
The Arkansas Titans of Greenbrier recently won their division in the CASM Battles of the Beast Global Qualifier tournament at Conway Station Park. Team members are Ryley McDonald, Brandon Hart, Guy Echols, Zane Golden, Brady Jerry, Zac Vanover, Garrett McCollum, Hunter McDearmon, Larry Flake, AJ. Matthews, and Cody Walker. Coaches are Philip Golden,Shay Matthews, Kenny McCollum, and Chris Vanover.
(1997)
Irma Gail Hatcher of Conway is a finalist in the American Quilter’s Society’s 13th annual quilt show and contest. Her quilt, “Twins — Haley’s Baskets,” will be exhibited in Paducah, Ky. It will compete with quilts from 46 states and eight foreign countries for more than $85,000 in cash awards. The show features 414 quilters in 13 categories. Mrs. Hatcher’s quilt is in the wall quilt, professional category.
Tea was served to 11 young ladies and their fathers as they gathered at the west Conway home of David and Darla Hines. Special guest was Melonie McGarrah, Miss Arkansas 1996. This is the second year the Hineses have donated the tea party to the Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball. The fathers of the young ladies at the party were the successful bidders on that party. All proceeds from the fund-raising event are used by the civic organization to fund their projects.
(1972)
Across-the-board pay raises amounting to $365 per teacher were approved for Conway Public School faculty members. The pay raises will become effective during the 1972-73 school year. The new salary schedule, plus increment increases based on qualifications, is contingent upon the receipt of all expected state aid for teacher salaries. The minimum salary for a starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree will be $6,000; the top salary will be $7,000. For teachers with master’s degrees, the beginning annual salary will be $6,300, with a maximum of $7,500. The salary raises will increase the district’s budget for salaries by $86,900; from $997,500 for the current year to $1,084,400 for the 1972-73 school year.
Ray Cullum of Damascus reported to city police that his automobile was looted while parked at the VFW Club in north Conway. Taken were a stereo tape player, eight tapes, four shirts, three pairs of pants, an electric shaver, and a carton of cigarettes.
