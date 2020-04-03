April 3
(2010)
Arbnor Prelvukaj was pictured escorting Colton Echols, dressed as musician Fergie, to get the students at Bob Courtway Middle School excited during a Benchmark Pep Rally.
True Holiness Saints Center and the Rev. E.C. Maltbia hosted a luncheon for several community leaders celebrating Good Friday.
The Vilonia Chamber of Commerce had an official office. Space was donated in the Gordon Financial Building, 1135 Main, and was being manned by Jeannie Mayhan, chamber secretary.
The Toad Store, 1321 Oak, opened its doors for the 29th year in a grand opening ceremony. Toad Master Brian Ratliff presided at the ceremony.
(1995)
Longtime Conway banker Marlin Jackson, who resigned from Worthen National Bank of Conway, went to work for Union Planters Bank of Northeast Arkansas. Jackson would replace G.L. Lieblong, a Greenbrier native, as the area’s chief executive officer.
Conway Corporation’s board of directors approved a plan to place local advertising on the Conway cable system, pending rates schedule approval.
Jason Lee was pictured looking for additional paint as artist Tim Morris, Wes White and Jimmy Doss put finishing touches on the mural in Toad Suck Square. Morris, along with members of Phi Lambda Chi fraternity spruce up the design each year.
(1970)
Donna Dayer, 17, a junior at St. Joseph High School, was recuperating in the hospital after receiving a double break of her left thigh bone when the car in which she was a passenger was involved in a collision at Mitchel and Martin streets on March 12. Still in traction, she would remain in the hospital for two to four more weeks before the entire left leg and a portion of the right leg would be put in a body cast for four to six weeks.
Rick Kersey, recovering from a knee injury on December 6, was restricted to no-contact spring training.
(1945)
Conway, already cut off from Little Rock by rail, was marooned from the west by flood waters of Cadron Creek and the Arkansas River overflowing Highway 64 at Gleason. Missouri Pacific bus drivers said water stood 27 inches over the highway on the Conway County side of the Gleason bridge.
C. Thorpe Ray, salesman and bookkeeper at Grummer Hardware for 20 years and Massey Hardware for two years, announced his resignation to devote his full time to his dairying business. W.S. Martin, formerly with Conway Hardware & Seed, succeeded Mr. Ray.
(1920)
Honorable Maude E. Dunaway and his mother, Mrs. John Dunaway, Sr. of Little Rock, were guests of relatives in Conway.
Mrs. Joseph Frauenthal was able to be out for the first time since receiving injuries in an automobile collision about two weeks earlier.
