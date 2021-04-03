(2011)
Sophomore pitcher Kelsie Armstrong broke the school career strikeout record as the University of Central Arkansas softball team swept Nicholls in a Southland Conference doubleheader at Farris Field on Saturday. The Bears (16-20, 6-8) used Armstrong’s 12-strikeout, one-hit shutout to win game one, 3-0. They also won game two, 8-1.
Leo and Ethelene Matlock will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 5. They were married April 5, 1941, by Rev. Wiliford Lee in Pine Bluff. They are parents of six children: the late Stephen Matlock, the late Ross Matlock, Russell Matlock, Tana Pointer, Melissa Knight and Kathy Owen. They have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
(1996)
Elliesha Crisco, 13, was pictured leading a discussion during the Toastmasters’ International Youth Leadership Program’s graduation ceremony. The program was designed to help youngsters develop communication skills during an eight-week training period. The students are all members of area 4-H clubs. Elliesha, who is president of the youth organization, is a daughter of Susan and Harold Spradlin.
Members of the Conway Fire Department have been training this week on the department’s new Quint Truck. The truck is capable of hauling hose and water, act as a fire pump and a ground ladder, and has an aerial water-spraying pump. The truck can pump 1,500 gallons per minute and has an automated pump so firefighters do not have to be on the end of the ladder to control the spray. The pumper-ladder truck, which cost about $400,000, will be in use by the end of this week.
(1971)
Army S-Sgt. Robert D. Hensley, 28, son of Mrs. Athaleen Miller of Conway, recently received the Bronze Star while serving with the Americal Division near Duc Pho, South Vietnam. The award was for meritorious service as a radio operator in Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Infantry. Hensley, who also holds the combat infantryman badge and three awards of the air medal, entered the Army in February 1961.
Miss Jean Duncan, Mrs. Edna Morris, Mrs. Lillie Burgess and Mr. and Mrs. J.E. McGuire, members of the Conway branch of the American Association of Retired Persons, returned March 26 after a tour of the Azalea Trail and the Bellingrath Gardens in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. They accompanied a group of AARP members from Little Rock.
Philip Hiegel, a junior at Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tenn., arrived in Conway to spend the Easter holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Al Hiegel, and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.