April 30
(2010)
Stuck on a Truck began in downtown Conway, laying their hands on the red Ford F150 that would go to the winner of the endurance competition.
Students in Matthew Huff’s third-grade class at Woodrow Cummins Elementary were winners of the “Little Heroes” for the 2010 American Red Cross Hero’s Campaign. The school was the overall winner in the district.
The Conway City Council voted to make all its public parks and recreational facilities smoke and tobacco free. On May 11, a special press conference would be held in conjunction with Laurel Park erecting a “No Smoking” sign.
(1995)
Roy “Butch” Schichtl was chosen “Knight of the Year” for Arkansas at the annual Knights of Columbus Convention. A Knight since 1973, he represented the Conway Council at the convention as both Knight and Family of the Year.
Joe T. Ford, chairman, president and CEO of Alltel Corp., was named the 1995 recipient of the William F. Rector Memorial Award for Distinguished Civic Achievement by Fifty for the Future, a civic organization of business and industrial leaders in Pulaski County. Ford was son of the late Arch W. Ford of Wooster, former Arkansas commissioner of education, and a CHS graduate.
(1970)
The Greenbrier High FFA land judging team won the first place banner at the state FFA judging contest at the University of Arkansas. Members of the team were Benny Breeding, Freddie Dunk and Kenny Dunk. Paul Wilcox accompanied the team.
A wildcat well, 12,000 feet, was being drilled to test for gas on 20,000 acres east of Mayflower. Arkansas Louisiana Gas and two other firms were partnering in the project.
The Central Arkansas District Poultry Festival would be held in Conway in May. There would be a chicken cooking contest with a supper held at Estes Field along with the Poultry Princess contest.
(1945)
Russell C. Roberts, attorney and former representative of Faulkner County, resigned a $4250 position as chief rent control attorney for the OPA in Arkansas and resumed the practice of law in Conway. He opened offices in the Halter Building.
Conway, along with thousands throughout the country, jumped at a hasty conclusion when the radio networks announced a surrender rumor from San Francisco. The Conway fire signal was sounded and the city started celebrating. Within an hour, a crowd of several hundred had gathered at the First Methodist church for the pre-planned service of thanksgiving.
(1920)
Physicians in the Conway area published a list of fees for their services. The list was signed by Drs. C.H. Dickerson, C.E. Benafield, J.J. Stephens, J.E. McMahan, G.L. Henderson, J.H. Voris, I.N. McCollum, J.M. Muse, H.E. Cureton, George S. Brown, A.J. Brittain, J.C. Poindexter, J.S. Westerfield, N.E. Fraser, W.R. Greeson, and G.D. Huddleston.
