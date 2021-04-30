(2011)
The Conway High School boys amassed 180.5 points to blitz to the 7A-Central championship in at the conference track meet at Wampus Cat Stadium. It was their ninth straight conference title. Cabot was a distant second with 105 points. Pole vaulters Hunter Moix and Austin Moix, and shot putters Marquez Massey and Marquis Rogers got the Cats started with one-two finishes. Jamarcus Harmon added a victory in the triple jump.
Kris Allen, a former American Idol winner who claims Conway as his hometown, opened the musical part of Toad Suck Daze on Friday night. Allen was headlining the event and sang to a large crowd. On the schedule as Saturday night’s headliner was Jerry Jeff Walker.
(1996)
In their first season, the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears earned a berth in the Gulf South Conference softball tournament. The team (14-12) will have the seventh seed in the tournament in Birmingham, Ala. They will face 18th-ranked Valdosta State (39-8) in the first game of the double-elimination tournament. “Our kids are definitely not content,” said Coach Natalie Shock. “They feel like they can compete with anyone in there.”
The Central Arkansas Stars, a team made up primarily of players from Guy-Perkins High School, recently finished third among 24 teams in the state 17-and-under AAU basketball tournament. The Stars won five of six games and their 83-76 victory in the consolation title game over the Marianna Trojans earned them a spot in the national tournament in July in Charlotte, N.C. The Stars also defeated teams from Hope, Camden and Little Rock before losing to the Arkansas Lakers. Cody Mears scored 33 points for the Stars. Jason McGinty, Shane Foster and Bryan Brockman added 15.
(1971)
Attending the PEO Convention in Hot Springs were Dr. Ada Jane Harvey, Mrs. R.T. Steel and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland, past state PEO presidents; Mrs. Sam E. Adkisson, president of Chapter E, PEO; Mrs. Noble Smith, vice president of Chapter E; Mrs. Frank Koon, president of Chapter BE; and Mrs. Harley O. Weatherly. Also in Hot Springs to attend the Friday luncheon were Mrs. M.C. Davis, Mrs. W.C. Buthman, Miss Constance Mitchell, Mrs. George Shaw, Mrs. S.T. Smith Jr., Mrs. Cleddie W. Harper, Mrs. Bob Meriwether, Mrs. J. Phil Bumpers, Mrs. William J. Farris and Mrs. D. Lloyd Guerin.
About 25 Hendrix College students were joined recently by a small group of townspeople and Conway High Schools students to clean up the area around the north fork of Cadron Creek, north of Greenbrier. The cleanup was held in observance of Earth Week. The group also floated the creek from Pinnacle Springs to the bridge and picked up litter along the way. Dr. Arthur A. Johnson, professor of biology at Hendrix, said eight flat-bottomed boats and a canoe made the float trip, which required about three hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.