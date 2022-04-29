10 Years Ago
(2012)
Former Hendrix star Lawson Pilgrim, who is a motivational speaker based out of the Dallas area, reported to Log Cabin sports editor David McCollum that the son of a former teammate at Conway High School has received basketball honors from the Dallas Morning News. King McClure, son of Leroy McClure, was selected as Newcomer of the Year on the newspaper’s All-Area Basketball Team. McClure, a 6-foot-3, freshman guard from Triple A Academy, averaged 22.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The team had only freshmen and sophomores and went 25-8. King McClure is a grandson of Mrs. Leroy McClure Sr. of Conway.
Toad Suck Daze Committee members Marc Shock, James and Peggy Paxton, and Jerry and Angela Rye refreshed the paint on the festival logo at Toad Suck Square at Oak and Front streets. The original logo was painted 31 years ago by Tim Morris.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Laura Zurborg, bride-elect of David Grimes, both of Conway, was entertained at a miscellaneous shower at the Conway home of Karen Strack. Co-hostesses were Pam Palmer, Shirley Merritt, Linda Rogers, Diane Smith, Dinah Reed, Nelle Henderson and Ann Chronister of Conway, and Lynn Patterson of Lavaca (Sebastian County). The serving table was decorated with pink and white dogwood, azaleas and spirea.
The Twentieth Century Club celebrated its 50th anniversary at a luncheon at Conway Country Club. Organized April 12, 1947, 16 local women attended a meeting at the home of the late Mrs. Roland (Orine) Bradley. Seven of these women are still active in the club, including Mrs. G.W. (Mary Alice) Atkisson, Mrs. Ed (Eula) Dunaway, Mrs. W.O. (Margaret) Dunaway, Mrs. Maynard (Katy) Hogan, Mrs. Joe (Sara) McGee, Mrs. Richard (Edna Earle) Pence, and Mrs. Ray (Bernadine) Price.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Simms McClintock was re-elected president of the Faulkner County Historical Society during its dinner meeting at Holiday Inn. About 65 members and guests attended. Paul P. Faris was named vice president, and Mrs. Mabel C. Sherin was elected to a second term as secretary-treasurer.
Herbie Lawrence, a senior at Conway High School, presided during the 20th annual Student Librarians Association convention at State College of Arkansas. More than 1,000 high school students and club sponsors attended. Mrs. Faith Yingling Knoop, author of several children’s books, was guest speaker. Sandra Brown of Conway was named secretary of the organization, and Vernua Noble of St. Joseph High School was named treasurer. Outgoing officers included Conway High School students Bernita Fuller, corresponding secretary, and Linda O’Dell, parliamentarian.
A 1967 Ford Mustang, which was not in running order, was pushed away from 831 Faulkner St. A witness said another car occupied by four or five teenager was used to push the car away.
