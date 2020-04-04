April 4
(2010)
The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System selected the building located at 1520 East Dave Ward Drive as the site for its new community-based outpatient clinic. It would host a townhall meeting on April 6 and Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on UCA campus to discuss the planned opening of the new outpatient clinic and answer veterans’ questions.
Toby Hart, owner and instructor of Take the Lead Academy, Inc. attended a Successful Studio Mastermind Seminar in Phoenix, Arizona by Sam Beckford.
After closing its location to make way for a new movie theater, China Town reopened a few doors down in the Conway Towne Center.
(1995)
The 97th Regimental String Band, which re-created an actual string band of the Civil War era, would appear in concert as the Blue Gray Association and the Ozark Heritage Institute sponsored Living History Day at UCA. There would also be a public drill in front of McAlister Hall and a Victorian Ladies Fashion Show.
UCA would dedicate a new academic complex and celebrate 25 years as a university. Sen. David Pryor, speaker at ceremonies in front of Main, signed the legislation that granted university status and changed the name from State College of Arkansas to University of Central Arkansas.
(1970)
Mrs. Elise Shoemaker became the organist and choir director at First United Methodist Church, succeeding Robert M. McGill. She had been organized at Pulaski Heights Methodist Church since 1966.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe G. Robbins made a gift of furnishing the sixth-grade classroom in the new Youth Center at First United Methodist Church. The gift was made in honor of their grandchildren, Andrew, Joseph and Ruth, who are the children of Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Poindexter.
Wendell Bryant, former Faulkner County circuit and chancery clerk, was named assistant director for CAPCA. Paul Gentry was named program coordinator.
(1945)
“He Couldn’t Marry Five,” the three-act comedy produced by the senior class of Conway High School would be performed in the auditorium April 13 under the direction of Mrs. Walter Scales.
The senior department of the First Methodist Church enjoyed a skating party at the Axley gymnasium on the Hendrix College campus. Special features included bell skating and a grand march.
The ASTC Faculty Club named Mrs. W.C. Ferguson as its president. Other officers were Mrs. Louis Cooper, vice president; Mrs. Milton S. Trusler, secretary/treasurer; and Miss Frances Terry, reporter.
(1920)
Rev. R.L. Jetton, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, left for Jonesboro and Blytheville, where he would speak in the interest of the inter-church world movement.
Isaac Rephan of England spent the day in Conway with friends. Mr. Rephan was formerly connected with the New York Bargain Store.
