By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Danny and Charlotte Roberts celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 10 with a reception at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Greenbrier. Danny and Charlotte (Hardy) Roberts were married March 10, 1963, at Bethlehem Baptist Church by Bro. Johnny Cardin. They have two children, Robin Clark and George Roberts, and three grandchildren. Danny and Christina retired from the dairy business after 35 years, but continue to raise beef cattle on the family farm.
Bill and Betty Sue Abbott were named Valentine King and Queen at the Conway Senior Center. The Abbotts participate in the activities offered at the center, and have also volunteered in many different ways. They are parents of twin daughters and have grandchildren as well. Mr. Abbott is a painter, and Mrs. Abbott assists.
(1998)
Conway Christian School science fair winners have been announced. Overall, the first-place winner was Cameron Ramoly, a seventh grader. Second place was Samuel Brown, an eighth grader, and third place was Brinton Ramoly, a ninth grader. These students will advance to the Association of Christian Schools International District Science Fair on April 17 in Forrest City. Other winners by grade were Patrick Rippy, second place in seventh grade; Brad Taylor, second place in eighth grade; and Jackie Maples, second place in ninth grade. Other students participating were Tim Smith, Ben Baldwin and Chris Rippy.
(1973)
More than 225 persons attended the sixth annual Faulkner County beef clinic at Commons Cafeteria at the State College of Arkansas. Among the speakers was Jim Woods, assistant commercial cattle manager at Winrock Farms; Dr. Stanley Chapman, extension soil specialist; Dr. A.E. Spooner, professor of agronomy at the University of Arkansas; Dr. Maurice Ray, professor of animal science at the University; Dr. Mary Wurster, beef nutritionist with Ralston Purina Co.; and Joe Bradley, Faulkner County agent. Bob Schaefers, Faulkner County associate agent, said there were 13 4-H club members with 18 groups of 10 calves in Faulkner County. These calves will be grazed for 200 days on small grain pasture and will be marked on June 5 at the Major Lewis Livestock Auction.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles McKaskle and children, Michael, Debra and Karen, attended the New Mexico State University and Memphis State University basketball game at Memphis. The coach for New Mexico State is Louis Ray Henson, cousin of Charles McKaskle. Michael sat on the bench with the New Mexico State team.
Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Early Jr. and Mrs. O.B. Duran were in Search to visit Mrs. Duran’s mother, Mrs. J.L. Dunn, who is a patient at Porter Rogers Hospital.
