April 5
(2010)
The Hair Co. was moving from Hogan Lane to 625 Salem Road, Suite 2 and 3. The opening date of the new location was scheduled for June 1.
The semi-scale model train and tracks on the grounds of the Conway Human Development Center was among 11 properties up for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. The train, built by National Amusement Device Company of Dayton, Ohio in 1955, would be considered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program State Review Board for recommendation. The train was originally known as the Centennial Flyer and was first installed at Burns Park in Pulaski County.
(1995)
Dedication ceremonies were held for Irby Hall, named for Dr. Nolen M. Irby, fourth president of UCA from 1941 through 1953, and Laney Hall, named for Ben T. Laney, a 1924 graduate of UCA who served as governor of Arkansas from 1945 to 1948. Irby, which was completed in 1993, was 76,000-square-feet on four levels and housed the liberal arts and humanities. Laney was opened in 1995, contained 37,000-square-feet and housed the department of chemistry. A wing connecting Laney to the Old Gymnasium was used for physical therapy faculty offices. Eddie Burnett of Cone Construction supervised the construction of both buildings.
(1970)
Nineteen Ward school bus distributers, representing all sections of the nation, were awarded “Quota Buster” plaques to highlight a special three-day sales meeting in Acapulco, Mexico. Paul Watts of Conway was among the “quota buster” plaque recipients.
Dr. Daniel P. Moynihan, counselor to President Nixon, spoke at Hendrix College in the second of four convocations preceding the inauguration of Dr. Roy B. Shilling, Jr. as Hendrix president.
Country and folk singer Jimmy Driftwood performed for Boy Scouts attending the Foothills District camporee near Damascus. Troops from five counties spent the weekend at the annual spring campout.
(1945)
Gov. Ben Laney would be the principal speaker at the 38th annual celebration of ASTC Founders’ Day on May 16. A student at the college 23 years earlier, Laney would speak at the commemorative program held at Ida Waldran chapel. Traditional events of the day also included a stunt contest, athletic contests and a crowning of the queen.
Normal railroad service between Little Rock and Conway, suspended six days earlier because of washouts occurring at Palarm, was resumed. Passenger train No. 125, southbound, was the first train to go over the trestles supporting the track after the roadbed caved into the Arkansas River.
(1920)
From the Enola column: Tom Shaw of Holland was a business visitor in Enola.
Ed Shock and family of Conway visited at B.S. Shock’s Sunday.
Jesse Bryant and wife of Cross Roads spent the day with A.S. Middleton and wife.
R.J. Reynolds and daughters, Misses Rachel and Hattie of England, Mrs. T.A. Milam of Little Rock, Mrs. J. Walter Henry of Conway and Mrs. W.M. Harper of Enola attended the 74th birthday of J.A. Reynolds.
