(2012)
The Greenbrier High School softball team won a softball tournament recently at Fayetteville and Farmington. They went undefeated, scored 31 runs and had only one run scored against them. Greenbrier defeated Fort Smith Southside, Rogers and Farmington in the tournament.
The Arkansas Daffodil Society’s State Daffodil Show was held recently at the Faulkner County Library. Pictured visiting the show were Clare Tolleson and Ann Webb, who talked about their mother, Dunny Crafton, who used to compete and win at the event. Organizers said there were fewer flowers than in past years, as unusual weather has cut this year’s crop.
Hendrix College senior Vanessa Morris and sophomore John Byford were named to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving All-Sportsmanship Teams. The SCAC places a special emphasis on sportsmanship each year, asking all fans of the conference to exhibit good sportsmanship at all conference functions.
(1997)
Mary Wells, principal of Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, and Pat Jandro, treasurer of the Humane Society of Faulkner County, were pictured talking to students about the recent PAWS to recycle drive. Students Tyler Claus, Daniel Hanna, Brett Claus, Chip Evans and Jordan Tucker were responsible for smashing all the aluminum cans brought in by students and teachers at the school The money raised from selling the cans will go to the humane society. The boys received a plaque for their efforts.
The Lady Hoopsters, a 12-and-under basketball team of Faulkner County youngsters, recently qualified for the Basketball Congress International national tournament at Kenner, La. The team finished second in its division in the state tournament. Members are Whitney Wells, Katie Scherrey, Annie Wilcox, Kyra Shachmut, Bailey Baker, Mallory and Catherine Mann, Julie Coats and Jenna Estes. Coach is Tom Mann. Mallory Mann was named to the five-member all-tournament team.
(1972)
The Rev. and Mrs. William L. Probasco and their children, Vicki, Christi, Timmy and Rebecca, are residing on Davis Street following the arrival this week of Mrs. Probasco and the children. The Rev. Mr. Probasco is the new pastor of the First Baptist Church of Conway. He was at Holiday Inn until his family arrived. The church will inaugurate two morning services this month. The Rev. Probasco will preach the same sermon at both services and the music will be essentially the same at each service. The church has not conducted dual services on Sunday morning for a number of years.
Mr. and Mrs. Royc Hall and son, Max, spent last weekend in Blytheville, where they visited their daughter and sister, Mrs. Jerry Nall, Mr. Nall and children Jeff and Kelle Sue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.