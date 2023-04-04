10 years ago

The installation of the new officers of the Rock Society of the Children of the American Revolution was held recently. The group is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and encourages patriotism, education and leadership, among other things. Among those installed was Madolyn Ward, registrar, daughter of Kristina and Jeff Ward of Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.