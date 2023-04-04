10 years ago
The installation of the new officers of the Rock Society of the Children of the American Revolution was held recently. The group is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution and encourages patriotism, education and leadership, among other things. Among those installed was Madolyn Ward, registrar, daughter of Kristina and Jeff Ward of Conway.
Dovie Mae Glover celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends on Jan. 2 at the home of Jackie and Dorothy Reynolds, her daughter, of Greenbrier. The celebration was hosted by Dorothy along with Dovie’s granddaughter, Patti Carlton. Dovie Hagar Glover was born Jan. 22, 1909, in Guy, to Columbus Hagar and Ola Bell Tucker Hagar. She was married to the late Vernon Glover, and they had three other children in addition to Dorothy: Roy Glover, the late Daniel Glover and the late Bonnie Newton.
25 years ago
Hendrix College guard Lauren Turnbow, who led the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in scoring, has been named the league’s Player of the Year by SCAC coaches. A sophomore from Walnut Ridge, Turnbow averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 steals per game in winning the award for the second year. She ranked in the top 10 in the SCAC in seven categories. She was joined on the all-conference first team by Lady Warriors freshman Meg Frazier. Hendrix’s Jessica Atkinson and Whitney Elmore received honorable mention.
50 years ago
Glen Reynolds, 15, son of the Rev. and Mrs. David Reynolds, has attained the rank of Eagle in Boy Scouts of America. He has been in scouting for four years. Pictured in the newspaper with Glen are his older brother, David, who is also an Eagle, and his parents. He is a grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Ingram and Mrs. Mary Reynolds, all of Conway.
Officers and board members of the Faulkner County Historical Society met at the home of Simms McClintock, president of the Society. McClintock appointed a cooperative committee for the Old Cadron project to work with the U.S. Corps of Engineers, at their request. The committee included Guy W. Murphy, Victor Hill, Dr. Jewel Moore, and Mrs. Cecil Bell, all of Conway, and W.E. Bailey of Enola.
From the Mallettown Community News: Willie and Linda Kellar visited Sue Gordon and Ralph Furgeson recently. Linda Kellar and a friend attended church services at Plumerville. Frank Myrick and family of Choctaw were supper guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Mallett. The Malletts went to Clinton recently. Mrs. J.W. Dunlap accompanied her daughter, Shiela, to have her ears cleaned. She’s been having earaches. Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Kellar and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Dunlap attended a meeting at Beebe. The Dunlaps also had a short visit from her uncle and aunt from Missouri recently. Mrs. Jerel Tanner shopped in Conway recently. Ricki Dunlap was sick last week and lost two days from work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.