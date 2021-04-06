By COLLEEN HOLT
(2011)
Weightlifters from Greenbrier and Conway high schools recorded top finishes last weekend in the state meet held in Russellville. Greenbrier won the Class 5A state title, and Conway finished second overall. Conway lifted a combined weight of 5,065 pounds. Lifters in 10 different classes participated in bench press and clean lifts with the total weight determining the finish. The Greenbrier Panthers combined for 4,955 pounds, 300 more than the second-place team. Ryan Alexander was third in the 242 class with 335 pounds on bench and 295 pounds power clean. School records showed he was the first Greenbrier lifter to place individually at a state meet.
The Conway Planning Commission approved an ordinance that would establish a T-2 (Rural) Territorial Zoning District. The new zoning district will regulate land use outside the city’s corporate limits but within the city’s two-mile jurisdiction.
(1996)
Rae Ormsbee’s life has been spinning since she got a call to be on the Wheel of Fortune. With a flick of her wrist, she became a Faulkner County celebrity. Miss Ormsbee won $22,829 during the two times she was on the show, including a $6,000 ski trip to Utah with his and her ski-boards. Miss Ormsbee got the chance to try out for the show in February 1994 by calling a radio station. She was one of about 15 people selected from a day of mock games and written word quizzes. “Two years later, I finally got my phone call,” she said.
The Rev. J. Wayne Clark has been named associate chaplain of Hendrix College. Clark, pastor of Hawley Memorial United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff, will assist the Rev. Rock Jones, chaplain of the college, in planning and implementing religious life activities for the campus. Jones, who has served as chaplain of the college for the past year, was recently named vice president for enrollment and dean of admission and financial aid at Hendrix.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Carol Hargett will observe their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception at their home. They were married April 9, 1911, at Quitman by the late Rev. Jim Snell. Mr. Hargett, 80, is a farmer and a Quitman native. Mrs. Hargett, 79, is the former Viola Selby and daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Selby of Centerville. Mr. Hargett is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Hargett of Quitman. They have seven children: Mrs. Opal Brannon, Harold Hargett and Charles Hargett of Shorts Creek, Mich., Odell Hargett of Flint, Mich., Mrs. Roy Pafford of Otisville, Mich., and Mrs. W.T. Morris and Maxell Hargett of North Little Rock. They also have 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. John W. James returned from Kansas City, Mo., where she visited her son, the Rev. James Fleming, Mrs. Fleming and children, Dan, Paul and Jennifer.
Mrs. Howard Groth was in Searcy on Monday to speak at Harding Academy. She discussed the White House Conference in Washington, D.C., she recently attended.
