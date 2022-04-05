(2012)
Members of the Arkansas Nurses Association gathered recently at Conway Regional Medical Center for a proclamation reading to declare 2012 as the “Year of the Nurse.” The proclamation states that 100 years ago a small group of nurses banded together to create the Arkansas Nurses Association, the group dedicated to being “the voice” of professional nurses in Arkansas. It was announced that there are more than 1,500 registered nurses in Faulkner County.
Karen Jackson has completed 21 years of service, Sharon Gipson has completed 26 years of service and Janice Brown has completed 31 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Jackson is a Residential Shift Supervisor on the Habilitation & Training Team. Gipson is a baker. Brown is a Habilitation Instructor Supervisor on the Total Care Team.
(1997)
Fourth-grader Carter Calico was pictured lamenting the fact that he missed a question during the second annual Music Quiz Bowl at Jim Stone Elementary School. The quiz bowl was part of numerous activities held during March to celebrate “Music in Our Schools Month.” In honor of Irving Berlin, who wrote the song “Easter Parade,” kindergarten and first-grade students held an Easter parade in which they wore hats – some original creations. Fourth- and fifth-graders presented a musical titled “Let’s Put on a Show.”
Lisa Screeton of Hazen, a University of Central Arkansas student, was named a recipient of the 1997 Truman Scholarships by the Harry Truman Scholarship Foundation of Washington, D.C. She is one of only a select few chosen from 202 undergraduates to receive the honor. She is the first UCA student to be named a Truman Scholar.
(1972)
Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. has returned to Conway after accompanying her daughter, Mrs. D.O. Wright, to her home in Birmingham, Ala. Mrs. Harton served as a judge in a Birmingham daffodil show.
If you’ve got an 1882-83 fall-winter Montgomery Ward catalog in your attic, basement or anywhere else, it might be well to dig it out. It could be worth $1,000 to the owner. Montgomery Ward & Co. is sponsoring the search as part of its centennial anniversary, according to James Wilhite, manager of the catalog office in Conway. The company says the catalog judged to be in the best condition among those received would be awarded $500 with the remaining $500 divided equally among all others who submit copies of the catalog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.