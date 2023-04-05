By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
The Conway Junior High Quiz Bowl team won first place in the 7A State Quiz Bowl tournament. Team members are Alex Brewington, Kaelin Taylor, Kierstan Taylor, Megan Haase, Trey Smith, Kate Lange, Kennedy Reynolds, Juan Melendez, Connor Lichtenwalter, Joe Coker, Tim Ablondi, Ben Coney, Zelda Engeler-Young, Hargobind Vohra and Matthew Sweere. The team is coached by Paula McKee.
The Simon Middle School Quiz Bowl team won fourth place in the 7A State Quiz Bowl tournament. Team members are Jacob Scott, Brandon Halter, Luke Walls, Noah Smith, Caleb Vines, Nash Roach, Brooke Glover and Gigi Powell. The team is coached by Sally Loretz.
(1998)
The Bob Courtway Middle School Quiz Bowl team placed second at a tournament in Plumerville at the Arch Ford Education Cooperative. To qualify for the tournament, the team beat Heber Springs, Dardanelle and Russellville at a tournament in Greenbrier. They defeated Guy-Perkins, Russellville and Danville before losing in the last game of double elimination finals to Russellville. The team members are Taylor Ladd (captain), Danis Copenhaver, Jenna Wickliffe, Lyndsey Kramp and Sam House. The team is coached by Debbie Wahl.
Bobby Gene Wilkey was selected the 1998 Alumnus of the Year at the recent homecoming celebration at Central Baptist College. The award is presented annually to a CBC alumnus who has distinguished himself or herself in professional endeavors and has shown a sincere concern for the college’s work. Wilkey has served in maintenance at CBC for 20 years. In 1991 he received an outstanding service award from the college.
(1973)
Gray Ladies of the Faulkner County Chapter of the American Red Cross doing escort service duty at the Veterans Hospital in Little Rock were Mrs. J.E. McGuire, Mrs. M.D. Johnson, Mrs. Charles Petters, Mrs. John Woodiel, Mrs. Henry Wachtendorf and Ms. Burford E. Robins.
Guests of W. Dean Moore at his home north of Conway were Mr. and Mrs. Dick Meredith, Mrs. Louise Heatley, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Heatley, Mrs. Durwood Wages, Mr. and Mrs. John Rackley, and Mr. and Mrs. Brooks Robinson Sr. of Little Rock, and Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Moore Jr. of Sherwood. Mr. and Mrs. Robinson are parents of Brooks Robinson Jr., third baseman of the Baltimore Orioles.
Mr. and Mrs. Roby Bishop of Quincy, Calif., are visiting his sister, Mrs. J.E. Stotts, and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Zula Howard of Williford (Sharp County) is visiting her sister, Mrs. Marvin Lawson, and Mr. Lawson. Guests of the Lawsons over the weekend were their daughter, Mrs. Bob Adams, Mr. Adams and children, Amy and Rob, of Springdale.
