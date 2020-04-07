April 7
(2010)
Dr. Alan Lucas, pediatrician and chief of the Conway Regional medical staff, was pictured explaining ImmunoCAP testing procedures to Lea Anne Hess of Conway at the quarterly meeting for the Conway Regional Women’s Council. The new way of testing allergies might eliminate the traditional scratch test with a simple blood test.
Chelsea Rae Rendleman signed up for her second stent of community service with Americorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), a leadership program for young people 18-24. She would be performing community service for 10 months based out of the Atlantic Region Campus in Perry Point, Maryland.
(1995)
Toadmaster Woody Cummins was pictured presenting a Toad Suck Daze t-shirt to Gov. Jim Guy Tucker during a visit to the state Capitol. Rep. Greg Wren was also on hand for the ceremony.
Country western perform Joe Frates was pictured introducing members of his band, Frates Train, during a premier of his “Conway Tribute” video at the Farm Bureau building. Filmed on location in Conway and in Twitty, Texas, the video and song paid tribute to the late country singer Conway Twitty. Frates was also involved in opening a country music theater in Conway with Don and Linda Pettijean.
(1970)
Artwork by five Conway elementary school students was entered into the Arkansas Arts Center “Young Arkansas Artists” exhibit. The five students were Jerry Tackett, Gordon Wilbourn, Elizabeth Lancaster, Jamie Hickman and Sharron Havens.
A new thrift store was opened by the Salvation Army at 826 Court and would be stocked with merchandise for the entire family. Salvation Army also operated Men’s Social Centers.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Harwood, who operated Harwood Food Market, 1015 Bruce Street, sold their store to Master Sergeant James T. Douglas. The new manager would be Miss Gwen Gill, Douglas’s sister-in-law.
(1945)
Jack Nisbet of New York City, executive secretary of the American Jersey Cattle Club, addressed a joint meeting of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, YBMA, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs at the ASTC commons. About 50 Jersey breeders were guests at the dinner.
Horse racing and a rodeo would be conducted near Centerville with proceeds being turned over to the Red Cross war fund.
Approximately 30 farmers of the Wooster area attended a pasture improvement meeting at the Wooster school. Leaders said meetings would also be held at Mayflower, Conway and Liberty.
(1920)
From the Vilonia column: Spring is surely coming at last, as Able Moore and Bud Fortner are talking of planting corn this week.
Wylie Roberts, J.T. Sandford and J.H. Fortner have been building terraces of late.
Math Bostic’s house was destroyed by fire early Sunday night. The family had been away only a short time when flames were discovered. It is thought that it caught from an ordinary oil lamp which was left burning when the family went away.
The public school has again resumed “fast” time for the benefit of those who have work to do at home after school.
