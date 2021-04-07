(2011)
The Bass Pro Shops Crappie Masters Kids Fishing Rodeo was held Saturday at Bob Courtway Middle School. The Fishing Rodeo was for kids ages 15 and under. Prizes were awarded and goody bags were given out. In advance of the Fishing Rodeo, the Bob Courtway fishing pond was stocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission with fish from the Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery in Lonoke.
A four-run 10th inning helped the Conway baseball team take a 7-4 win over Russellville in 7A-Central Conference action Thursday. The game, which was the first of a doubleheader, was tied 3-3 after the seventh. Starter Connor McClain struck out eight Russellville batters in seven innings of work. Hayden Stricklin closed the game to secure the win.
(1996)
Katy Cole, a member of the Conway Diamonds team from the Conway Dance and Gymnastic Center, won the Level 5 all-around title last weekend in the state meet at Hot Springs. She was second in vault, third on bars, fifth on beam, sixth in floor exercise, and first all-around.
The “City of Colleges” decals on Conway police cars are being phased out. The old emblems are being replaced with a new, contemporary striping with “Conway Police” in big letters across the sides of the vehicles. Five new 1996 Ford LTD Crown Victorias the department received several weeks ago were the first to be branded with the new decals. Police Chief Bob Harkrider designed the new decals, which cost $135 (including labor) for each vehicle. About 27 patrol cars may receive a new decal.
Joseph Christian McFadden, son of Jon and Irene McFadden of Conway, recently earned his Eagle Scout ranking. His Eagle project was a water gauge on North Cadron Creek. Joseph is a member of Boy Scout Troop 366 and a senior at Conway High School.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brannon and son, Bobby Wayne, of Fayetteville, spent last week here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Brannan. They also visited her mother, Mrs. John Wittman, in Stuttgart.
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Fielder and son, Greg and Tim, of Denver, Colo, are visiting her mother, Mrs. Pearlie Rimmer, and his father, I.H. Fielder, Mrs. Fielder, and his brother, Larry Ray Fielder, at Guy.
Mrs. William E. Brooks and children, Mike, Mindy and Tim, of Tulsa, Okla., arrived Saturday to spend the Easter holidays with her mother, Mrs. H.O. Weatherly, and brother, Dr. Harley O. Weatherly Jr. Mr. Brooks is expected to arrive this weekend.
