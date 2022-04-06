(2012)
Sophomore midfielder Cameron Millstone recorded six points on four goals and two assists, and three other players added two goals each to lead Hendrix College men’s lacrosse team to a 12-3 win over Oglethorpe University. The Warriors improved to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Hendrix dominated each period and took a school record 51 shots on the day.
George Moore of Beebe, was pictured accepting a $1,000 gift card from John Strachan, operations manager of Home Depot in Conway. Moore won a home improvement prize at the Conway Home Expo recently and chose Home Depot to spend his winnings.
(1997)
Jim Bailey, Chris Kelley and Brian Smith of Conway, are serving as VIPs for the Arkansas Easter Seal Society’s 26th telethon, Celebration ’97. VIPs begin raising money for Easter Seal programs before the telethon and continue to solicit pledges throughout the event.
Several patrolmen from area police departments participated in the Basic Police Training Class at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Participating were Patrolman William R. Haney of the Greenbrier Police Department, Deputy Melinda J. Mickels of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Patrolman Michael D. Webb of the Conway Police Department.
Volunteer Leigh Vernon was pictured making a telephone call for pledges while taking part in the Boys and Girls Club “Calling for Kids” telethon. Volunteers will be calling to raise their goal of $50,000 during a two-day drive. The event is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and will be used in the organization’s general operating fund.
(1972)
Cliff Garrison, assistant basketball coach at Henderson State College in Arkadelphia, has been named to succeed Morton Hutto as head basketball coach at Hendrix College. Garrison, a native of Forrest City, received a BSE degree in 1962 and a MSE degree in 1965 from State College of Arkansas. He was a member of the SCA basketball and track teams during his undergraduate years. He has 10 years of coaching experience, with two years at Wynne and seven years at Stuttgart.
Weekend guests of Dr. and Mrs. Joe G. Robbins were Dr. and Mrs. Carlton Conrad and daughter, Miss Susan Conrad, of Wilmington, Del.
Mr. and Mrs. Coy W. Gentry were recent guests of their niece, Mrs. Bill Albright, Mr. Albright, and children, Barrett and Melissa, in Sherrill.
