By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Pamela Lashlee Padgett of Conway and her German Shepherd, Allie, were among the contenders who qualified to compete in March in the AKC Rally National Competition in Tulsa, Okla. They qualified for the first competition known as Rally. Overseen by the same group that administers traditional dog shows such as Westminster, the invitation-only event combines elements of obedience and agility. The AKC Rally is part of the new Companion Events Extravaganza.
For the second straight week, the University of Central Arkansas’ Kelsie Armstrong has been named the Southland Conference’s Pitcher of the Week for softball. This marks the sixth time Armstrong has earned the honor. In helping the Bears to a 4-1 record last week, Armstrong went 3-0, going the distance in all three to push her total to 12 complete games in 13 starts.
(1998)
Emily Stubblefield, a member of the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute, was pictured accepting a donation from a shopper at Kroger. Students are collecting change in piggy banks at the store, as well as at Raney’s Supermarket in Mayflower, the Supercenter in Greenbrier, and Town & Country in Vilonia to help purchase school supplies for Faulkner County students.
Lorri Hambuchen of Conway has joined the University of Central Arkansas staff as director of major gifts. She is a former executive vice president of Liberty Opportunities Inc. of Conway, a company she first joined as a UCA student. Mrs. Hambuchen is also a member of the board of directors of Independent Living Services Inc. She chairs ILS’s corporate underwriting and fund-raising activities. She has also served as committee chairman for corporate underwriting for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Circle of Friends.
(1973)
Harold Holland, who has been visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Holland, and his sister, Mrs. Bob Barham, Mr. Barham, Nancy and Bobby, has returned to his home in Vallejo, Calif. Other visitors of the Hollands during the week were Mrs. Joe Lavender of Bald Knob, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ray Robinson of Little Rock, and Ralph Tarver of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Satterwhite were honored with a family dinner to commemorate their 25th wedding anniversary on Jan. 27. Attending were Mike Satterwhite, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Nicholson, Chris and Keith, and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Reynolds and Chad, all of Conway; and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kennedy and Terri of Little Rock.
Doyne Montgomery of Atlanta, Ga., is visiting his father, J.L. Montgomery, and his sisters, Mrs. Max Daves of Conway and Mrs. Hubert Tucker of Vilonia, and their families. Doyne is a pilot with Eastern Airlines.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Martin and daughter, Kathy, left by plane for Utica, Mich., to attend the wedding of Mrs. Martin’s niece, Miss Kaye Nash.
