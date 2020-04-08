April 8
(2010)
Lowell McClanahan, former Faulkner County Tea Party treasurer, was hired as interim city CFO. He had been retired since 1997 as CFO of a division of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb.
State Special Prosecutor H.G. Foster volunteered to fill the vacant Democratic seat on the Faulkner County Election Commission. He said he wanted to “give back” to the community he had lived in for 55 years.
Jessica Serafty of Conway was a contestant on “America’s Next Top Model.” A watch party was held at TGI Friday’s. She made it through five rounds of elimination on the hit show which was in its 14th cycle.
(1995)
Twentieth Judicial District Chancery Judge Andre McNeil brought the need for additional courtroom space to a head with a one-page letter to County Judge John Wayne Carter. McNeil was scheduled to begin jury selection for the Gina Hambuchen kidnapping trial but because of a packed criminal court docket scheduled for one courtroom and juvenile court set for the other, he said there was no place to hold court.
A feature article on Henry Haynes, self-made entrepreneur and owner of Haynes Machine Shop, was on the front page. He and 40 employees worked in a steel building in Conway’s industrial district.
(1970)
The annual broom and light bulb sale sponsored by the Conway Lions Club was underway. The largest number of bulbs in the history of the club had been purchased for the door-to-door campaign.
SCA named Mrs. Marian Q. Ross as a consultant to help plana Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy at the SCA School of Health Sciences.
Johnny Brown was pictured being signed up for the summer baseball program at the YBMA Fairgrounds by chairman Don Vogan. Several hundred boys were expected to be involved in the program.
(1945)
Robert Arthur McNutt was named Conway’s most outstanding citizen for 1944. The selection, made by a secret committee appointed by secretaries of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, and YBMA, was announced at a joint meeting of the civic clubs at ASTC commons. McNutt, 40 was owner and manager of McNutt’s funeral home.
Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Parker entertained the faculty of the junior Sunday School department at First Baptist Church at their home, 814 Locust Avenue. Mrs. Marion W. Lamb assisted the hostess in caring for the guests.
(1920)
Supt. R.E. Womack was unanimously re-elected at an increased salary and was authorized and directed to secure and recommend a faculty for Conway public schools for the next session at salary increases averaging 20 percent. Funds with which to pay the salary increases and the additional teachers would be derived from the $8,000 per annum subscriptions recently made by patrons of the district during a campaign conducted by the Conway Commercial Club. School board secretary W.B. Clayton said the salary increases were absolutely necessary to retain an efficient teaching force, as many of the faculty had received offers of much larger salaries from other schools.
