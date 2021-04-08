(2011)
Playing in only its second game in the program’s history, the Conway Christian softball team turned up the offense Thursday and romped to its first-ever win, defeating Abundant Life 33-4. Conway Christian did the bulk of that damage in the second inning, when the Lady Eagles sent 34 batters to the plate and scored 28 runs, after both teams were scoreless in the first frame. Key players were Kara Lee Duker, Tayton Cope, Morgan May, Jessica Wilson, Sarah Roberson and Lexi Dather.
The Arkansas Geological Survey recorded six earthquakes registering 3.0 to 3.9 on the Richter scale from Wednesday through Friday. Friday quakes included 3.0 at 5:12 a.m., 3.9 shortly before 10 a.m., 3.5 at 11:46 a.m. On Thursday, quakes recorded include a 3.9 at 6:11 p.m. and 3.2 at 10:27 p.m. On Wednesday, there was a 3.4 quake recorded at 9:34 p.m.
(1996)
Youth in the Faulkner County Detention Center may be behind bars, but when it comes to schoolwork, they haven’t slipped through the cracks. The Conway School District received $80,000 from the state to create a learning environment for youth. Now, the room that was originally used for television and booking has a wall mounted with computers. Instead of sitting around watching TV, the youth spend their time working on lessons and taking “homework” back to their cells. Fred Smith, director of juvenile detention, said this is a great opportunity for them to get their GED (General Educational Diploma).
Dr. Jefferson Farris Jr., retired president of the University of Central Arkansas, was honored Tuesday at Phi Delta Kappa Toast and Roast. He was one of seven Arkansas instructors selected as Kappan Educators for their service and dedication.
(1971)
Bryant Quattlebaum of Conway left Sunday on a business trip to New York City. He is expected to return Friday night.
Grace Ellen Rice, a senior psychology major at Hendrix College, has been appointed by the National Executive Board of the Intercollegiate Association of Women Students, to the position of national executive director. The IAWS is the only national women students association in the United States. There are 250 member schools with a total of 200,000 members. The position will enable Miss Rice to coordinate activities of the national organization with the national president.
The Junior Girls Unit, sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2259, elected officers recently. The officers are Jeanette Simmons, president; Lynette Martin, senior vice president; Angel Moix, junior vice president; Tammy Beene, treasurer; Phyllis Beene, chaplain; Judy Simmons, conductress; Robin Riedmatten, guard; Debbie Ford, secretary; Christy Beene, flagbearer; and Donna Ford, patriotic instructor.
