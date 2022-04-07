(2012)
Katherine Lewis, a resident at Heritage Living Center, was pictured smiling during her 104th birthday celebration with family and friends. She was born March 19, 1908, and was a drama/English teacher in California for 38 years before retiring and moving back to the Conway area.
The Mayflower football team spent a recent Saturday picking up debris along Highways 365 and 89. It is part of an annual service program that coach Jed Davis uses to help the players bond and learn to give beyond themselves. “As their coach, I think it is important that we teach young people the importance of giving back to their community,” he said.
(1997)
Charles Phares and other third- and fourth-graders from Ellen Smith Elementary School were pictured rehearsing a song from “That’s What America Means to Me,” a musical to be presented by the students this week. The musical is under the direction of Marsha Morgan and accompanied by Angie Chancellor. The University of Central Arkansas ROTC color guard will also participate.
Julie Riddle, a daughter of Terry and Sandra Riddle of Damascus, was crowned 1997 Miss Arkansas Junior Dairy Princess on March 21 in Russellville. Miss Riddle is a ninth-grade student at Greenbrier Junior High School.
The St. Joseph Bulldogs won a triangular meet at Cadron Valley Country Club over Morrilton Sacred Heart and Bee Branch Southside. The Bulldogs totaled 81, Sacred Heart, 94, and Southside, 115. Matt Mallett was medalist with a 38 and the Bulldogs’ other score was 43.
(1972)
Sam E. Addison, Conway’s postmaster for 10 years, is retiring and a new postmaster will be selected in the next two or three months from among career personnel in the Conway Post Office. John L. Havens Jr., assistant postmaster, is being appointed as officer in charge. Adkisson, a native of Mount Vernon, formerly served as postmaster at Mount Vernon. He is a graduate of State College of Arkansas and plans to devote his attention to cattle interests at Mount Vernon. He and his wife, Kathleen, have two sons, Sam Jr. and Richard.
Mr. and Mrs. Buford Gardner of Quitman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house. The Gardners were married March 16, 1922, in Quitman. Both are lifelong residents of Faulkner County. Mr. Gardner, 70, is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Buck Gardner. Mrs. Gardner, 67, is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Odom. Mr. Gardner is a retired farmer. They have three children, Bonnie Dell Linn, Jackie Gardner and Wayne Gardner, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
