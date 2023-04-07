By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2013)
Seven members of the 2012 Hendrix College Field Hockey team were named to the Gladiator National Field Hockey Academic Squad. The Warriors also collectively earned the National Academic Team Award for having a team grade-point average above 3.0. Senior Kelly Rappe was named to the squad for the fourth time in her career. Also named to the squad were junior Elizabeth Lancaster for her third time, and sophomores Erika Jasso and Lauren Shklanko for the second year in a row. Newcomers to the squad were sophomores Morgan Fires and Lotte Kraaijenbrink, and freshman Mary Julia Emanuel.
Linda Felton has completed 27 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center. Felton began employment as a Residential Care Assistant and is currently a Residential Care Supervisor on the Sheltered Living Team. Felton and her husband, Andrew, reside in Enola, and have one child.
(1998)
Hendrix College students Susan Johnson and Catherine Owen, Conway High School graduates, were among 79 participants in the annual Student Art Show at the college. The exhibit was displayed in the gallery of Trieschmann Fine Arts Building. It included a variety of works, including photographs, pencil sketches, ceramics and watercolors. Miss Johnson, a daughter of Dr. Clint and Ellen Johnson of Conway, is a sophomore art major. Miss Owen, a daughter of Judy Owen of Conway, is a sophomore psychology major.
The Bob Courtway Middle School Mathcounts team placed second at the Chapter Competition held at North Little Rock High School East Campus. The team has qualified to participate in the state level competition. Taylor Ladd placed fourth in the individual competition and received honorable mention for the Countdown Round. Other team members include Danis Copenhaver, Chris Spotts and Sam House. The team is coached by Debbie Wahl and Dr. Carolyn Pinchback.
(1973)
Mike Nichols, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Nichols of North Little Rock, is visiting his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Minor Nichols. Mike is recuperating from the flu.
Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. was in Morrilton to attend the funeral for Mrs. Ruth Thomas, a long-time columnist for the Arkansas Gazette.
Mrs. Mabel C. Sherin, Miss Myrtle E. Charles, Jack Pittman and Miss Georgeanne Jones were in Fort Smith to attend funeral services for Mrs. Hiram Charles, who died in Scottsdale, Ariz. Mr. Charles spent several days with his sisters, Mrs. Elfleda Criswell, Mrs. Sherin and Miss Charles.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Agnello of Warren, Mich., are visiting her sister, Mrs. Johnny DeSalvo, and Mr. DeSalvo, for about three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.