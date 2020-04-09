April 9
(2010)
Conway High School’s annual spring musical was “Back to the 80s – The Totally Awesome Musical!” Performances would be April 8-11.
Linda Varner Palmer held a book discussion and signing at the Faulkner County Library. Since 1989, she had published 21 adult romances for Silhouette Romance. She then took a writing break before resuming her book writing in 2007, writing six young adult paranormal romances.
The Faulkner County Tea Party hosted its first candidate forum at the McGee Center with Circuit Judge Rhonda Wood and her opponent in the nonpartisan judicial general election, Court of Appeals Judge Jo Hart.
(1995)
In a letter hand-delivered to 20th Judicial District Chancery Judge Andre McNeil, County Judge John Wayne Carter said arrangements had been made with Faulkner County Library Director Ruth Voss to hold court in the auditorium at the new library at 1900 Tyler Street. The room had seating for 150.
Kristen Tyler, a Conway High School junior, won the environmental division of the state Junior Academy of Science held at UCA. Her presentation studied the physical, chemical and biological characteristics of two sites on Stone Dam Creek, one above and one below the Conway Corporation wastewater treatment plant.
(1970)
Patty Moseley, state junior president of the American Legion Auxiliary, presided over the junior and senior spring conference of the Arkansas Department of American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Imogene Doyle was president of the Conway unit and gave the welcome address.
Leading cast members in the St. Joseph Senior Play, “The Whole Truth,” were Mike Shulte, Steve Stoltz, Chris Schichtl and Carol Siebenmorgen.
Dr. B.A. Lewis, Dr. Neal Buffaloe and Ralph Behrens received President Achievement Awards at the 17th Annual SCA Service Awards Dinner in the SCA commons. About 500 persons attended.
(1945)
The Mid-South Supply Association entered into a contract with the Razorback Products Company of Little Rock to sell the latter all the cucumbers raised in Faulkner County. Growers would be paid a guaranteed price of $4 per 100 for No. 2s and $1 per 100 for No. 3s.
“Second Childhood,” a comedy, was presented in the auditorium of St. Joseph High School by the senior class. Members of the cast were Louis Simon, Helen Seiter, Mary Rossi, Frank Hambling, Robert Hambuchen, Florence Lachowsky, Mary Frances Hoyt, Lucile Hegeman, Anna Grummer, Joseph Siebenmorgen and Edwin Bruich.
(1920)
New departments to be established in the Conway public schools were those of manual training and vocational music. A preliminary report by architects Thompson and Harding of Little Rock said with the approximately $30,000 to be derived from the proposed sale of bonds about the only possible enlargement to the school building was the addition of four rooms by adding second stories to the east and west wings of the present building.
