(2011)
Ruth Doyle Intermediate School sixth-grader Marquais Pleasants was pictured suspended on a Velcro wall as Mike Peele, FMA Live performer, explained one of Newton’s three laws of motion to students at the school. FMA Live is a nationally touring hip-hop and multi-media science education production by NASA and Honeywell. Several teachers completed a lengthy application process to bring the performance, underwritten by Honeywell, to the school.
College Station Park, believed to be the largest exclusively baseball complex in the state, became fully functioning on Saturday. Conway City Council members, representatives of those involved in the construction, and NFL star Peyton Hills threw out ceremonial first pitches at one of the main fields. College Station Park is a completely new complex built on the site of the old YBMA Fairgrounds. The complex has nine manicured fields, plenty of shaded stands for fans, modern fencing and a large main building/concession area.
(1996)
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers pounded Conway 14-2 in the first of two games at the Don Owen Complex on Wednesday. Shulana Hamilton was the winning pitcher and plenty of help came from Cassie Tittle, who hit two home runs, including a grand slam. Hamilton also hit a home run. It was the second time this season the Lady Panthers (9-2) have defeated Conway. Misty Lala, Kelly McGaha and Brandy Williams all had two hits for Greenbrier. Conway (11-6) bounced back in the nightcap to defeat Little Rock McClellan 14-1 in four innings. The Lady Cats are now 7-2 in conference play, two games behind league-leader North Little Rock.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burney and son, Ken, of Helena, are spending the Easter holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Shepherd, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Woody Burney.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Adams and daughter, Julie, of Dallas, formerly of Conway, returned home after visiting Mrs. Jessie Headrick and other friends in Conway. Mrs. Adams is Mrs. Headrick’s daughter.
Robert Balenton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Solomon Balenton of Conway, is enrolled in the Army ROTC program at State College of Arkansas. Balenton, a sophomore, will earn $50 per month during his last two years at SCA and will qualify as a second lieutenant upon graduation if he remains in the program. He is a graduate of Conway High School.
Otis Coleman of Little Rock, formerly of Morrilton, thinks he got a bargain when he purchased a jug for $3. He’s already been offered $100 for it. Coleman, an insurance salesman, showed the jug at the Log Cabin Democrat office. It’s a two-gallon container with a broken handle, but what he thinks might make it valuable is the inscription, “Toad Suck 1869” on the side. He believed the jug first was used to store liquor in the early days of navigation along the Arkansas River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.