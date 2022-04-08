(2012)
Members of the Conway High School Key Club recently attended the Missouri-Arkansas Key Club District Leadership Conference in Springdale. The local Key Club is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Conway, led by president Deanna Ott. Those attending were Key Club members Travis Long, Sabrina Smith, Blake Farris, Lillian Pearcy, Tara Holland and Kristin Rhodes.
Conway softball players were pictured swarming home plate to congratulate freshman Kaylee St. Johns, who hit a home run over the fence in center field that gave the Lady Cats a 3-0 victory over North Little Rock at Lady Cat Field. The Lady Cats have a 3-0 record and are in a tie for the lead in the 7A/6A Central.
(1997)
The Guy-Perkins High School quiz bowl team marked its debut season by placing in the Class B regionals. Their next step will be the Class B finals in Benton. The team was selected to compete with the six first-place winners on the basis of their average games score. They were one of two second-place teams in Arkansas to be chosen. Team members are Jerry Tyus, captain; Kostadin Anastason, Krystal Willson, Paul Clark, Jasmin Hermansen and Morgan Marty.
Sheriff Marty Montgomery accepted a donation of cellular telephones from Joe Gardner of Alltel Mobile Communications Inc. The phones will be given to organized crime watch programs in the county. The phones have been preprogrammed to call only 911 or the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Offices and the calls will not be charged. The “Communities on Phone Patrol” program is sponsored by the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association and the National Community Policing Consortium to enable crime watch members to immediately contact law enforcement agencies.
(1972)
Mrs. George Simon Sr. of Conway, received a 15-year membership service pin in a meeting of the Ouachita Girl Scout Council leaders at First United Methodist Church. About 90 members of the council attended.
Dr. and Mrs. Charles A. Archer recently returned from Dallas, Texas, where Dr. Archer attended a meeting of the Southern Clinical Society. They also visited Mrs. Archer’s sister, Mrs. J.W. Morrow, Dr. Morrow and children.
Visiting friends in Conway recently were Mrs. Graham T. Nixon of Austin, formerly of Conway; her daughter, Mrs. John Allen Weldon and son, Jason of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Mrs. Nixon’s mother, Mrs. R.J. Vise of Cabot. Mrs. Weldon is the former Cheryl Nixon of Conway.
