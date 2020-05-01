May 1
(2010)
The Conway Braves program, a baseball program geared toward underprivileged and handicapped youth was in its eighth season. It had grown from eight kids to nearly 50 with six teams playing at the Hendrix College softball complex.
Toad Suck Daze managed to set up through a drizzle on Friday but Saturday’s weather was fairly acceptable all day. A line of storms entered the county about 9:30 p.m. and the festival closed down for the night, canceling headline Clint Black’s concert.
Conway School District announced that the 2010 Conway High School graduation would be held at Verizon Arena on Saturday, May 22.
(1995)
Ashley Gillam, Conway High senior, and her mother, Pansy Gillam, traveled to Los Angeles where Ashley competed in the Hollywood Showcase. She won the overall award in the swimsuit competition and was signed by Pam Roberts Agency/Models Guild of California. Mrs. Gillam was also invited to sign with the agency after competing in the television commercial category and winning first place for the Look of the Nineties division.
Conway High School student Patrick Rappold, 17, was pictured putting the finishing touches on some kitchen cabinets in the house being built by the Conway High School Career Center.
(1970)
Bob Childs, a newcomer to Parkway north of Oak Street, was pictured sweeping storm water from his real estate office. The area from Oak to North was prone to flooding.
“Arkansas Gardener,” hosted by Jerry Rogers, assistant Agricultural Extension editor, and sponsored by the Agricultural Extension Service, would feature home gardening, pruning and insect control. Ken Scott, horticulture specialist, and Lloyd Westbrook, Faulkner County Extension agent, would also appear on the KETS-TV (Channel 2) show.
Herb Nahlen and Robert Imboden were celebrating the one-year anniversary of Chicken Hut on Harkrider Street with anniversary specials.
(1945)
Advertisement: Boys must remain off our property. Trespassing on the grounds of the Federal Compress & Warehouse Company is strictly forbidden. We have warned boys against playing on roofs of our warehouses and violations in the future will result in court fines. We as the cooperation of parents in this matter. Federal Compress & Warehouse Company, Will Wallace, Manager.
Frauenthal & Schwarz, Inc was celebrating “Baby Week,” bringing customers really outstanding baby “buys.” Bonnets of dotted swiss, pique or taffeta were $1.39 to $1.98 while diapers in “Birdseye” brand or knit rectangular diapers were $1.98 and $2.79 a dozen.
(1920)
A real estate deal, the consideration of which set a new high record for Faulkner County, was consummated when H.B. Ingram sold to W.W. Moore his Tupelo plantation of 1,220 acres. The sale was made through Durham & Company Real Estate Agency. The exact amount of the consideration was not made public, but the price was considerably over the $100 per acre, making the sum involved decidedly the largest that had ever changed hands on a piece of real estate in this county. Mr. Moore had leased the plantation for the present year to E.L. King.
