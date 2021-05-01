(2011)
St. Joseph scored five runs in the third inning to help them to a 6-3 baseball victory over Abundant Life. Andrew Beck struck out five, allowed one earned run and scattered six hits. Austin Harrell had two hits for the Bulldogs. Beck, Chris Rega and Nash Nichols each had a hit, with Nichols earning two RBI and Rega one. The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs had an easy time in softball, routing Abundant Life 19-2 in a mercy-rule shortened game at City of Colleges Park. Morgan Kordsmeier was 4-for-4 with three singles, a double and three runs scored. Rachel Briggler was 3-for-4 with a single, two triples and two runs.
Cicely New and Aundrea Hardin combined for a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts recently in Greenbrier’s 8-0 victory over Conway in softball. New struck out nine in four hitless innings. Hardin struck out three and allowed only one hit in three innings.
(1996)
Russ and Lisa Mabry-Williams were featured along with their Old Conway home at 1717 Bruce St. The English Tudor-style brick home was built in 1931, and is almost a textbook example of the style, featuring multi-level eaves, a gabled dormer, side gables, patterned brick and a steep-pitched roof. The Williamses said they are proud of the heritage of their home, which was originally owned by Dr. Frank Harrin, director of the Department of Education at Arkansas State Teacher College. Another well-known owner was Col. Heber McAlister, the third president of ASTC from 1930 to 1941.
(1971)
Children in the morning session of the First Baptist Church kindergarten visited Arkavalley Farms recently as one of a series of field trips planned during the year. The children observed a number of the farm’s 1,800 cows and visited a barn which houses newly born calves. Mr. and Mrs. Afton Simmons and Mrs. Bob Courtway, the kindergarten teacher, accompanied the group. Members of the kindergarten group are Jeff Baker, Robert Burnett, Cathy Fletcher, Stephanie French, Darren Frost, Tim Fulmer, Mike Hammett, Robert Jones, Angie Kinser, Kelli Lea, Alan Logan, Nancy Middlekauff, Jerry Parker, DeAnna Quattlebaum, Sharon Sellers, Dwaine Shaw, Brian Simmons, Ricky Sloan and Joe Torian.
Mrs. Louis E. Stell of Conway has been named chairman of the 1971 Multiple Sclerosis Hope Chest campaign in Conway for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The campaign will seek funds for MS patients and their families, as well as professional and public education.
Conway’s delegation to the annual United States Chamber of Commerce convention in Washington, D.C., has returned home. The group made the trip by chartered plane. Altogether there were 135 Arkansans attending the convention. Going from Conway were William J. Farris, Guy W. Murphy, Cleddie W. Harper, Bentley F. Stracener, Bill F. Johnson, Raymond L. Price, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Mills, George F. Hartje Jr., Edwin H. Floyd, Joe B. McGee, Edmund Nabholz, Joe Baxter, along with Rep. A.J. Troxell of Greenbrier.
