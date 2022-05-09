(2012)
Lindsey Cason of Bryant was named the University of Central Arkansas Outstanding Insurance and Risk Management Student at the 2012 College of Business awards ceremony. Cason, who graduated cum laude this weekend, holds a 3.752 grade-point average. “The Real World: The Importance of Post-Graduate Financial Literacy,” is her thesis title in the Honors College.
Lance Beckman made history for Conway Christian School at the 2A state track meet. Beckman was a double winner in the distance events, taking both the 1600 and 3200 and becoming the Eagles’ first state champion in track. He win the 1600 in 4:35 and the 3200 in 10:24. The victories in the two events made him the high-point performer at the meet, and he will compete in the Meet of Champs on May 12 in Lake Hamilton.
(1997)
For the second straight year, a Vilonia High School golfer claims the Class AA championship. Sophomore Brannon Watson fired a 1-under-70 at River Oaks Country Club in Searcy to win the title and qualify for next week’s Overall championship. Last year, the Eagles’ Ryan Saddler took the title. Vilonia finished sixth in the team competition. Other Vilonia scores were Brent Ruple, 86; Kyle Fowlkes, 96; and Billy Sowell, 104.
Matt Stokes, a Webelo of Cub Scout Pack 77 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently earned the Arrow of Light Award. This is the highest honor given to a Cub Scout. Matt is a son of Jeff and Julie Stokes of Conway.
(1972)
Dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. T.D. Day and family were Mr. and Mrs. Billy Bennings of Deming, N.M., Mrs. Betty Buttons of Tucson, Ariz., Mr. and Mrs. Ed Cardin, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Abrams and Jody, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Abrams, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Day, and Mrs. Roxie Robinson, all of Linder. They all went to Petit Jean Mountain in the afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Firestone of Fort Smith visited Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Day. Mrs. Connie Linn of Conway also visited them.
Cecil Glenn of Linder attended a singing at Bryant, Mr. and Mrs. Arlon Hidden of North Little Rock are building a new house in Greenbrier. Mr. Higdon is a barber and plans to open a barber shop at Greenbrier.
Mrs. Gena Porter and children of Conway were guests of Mr.and Mrs. Dub Krisell of Bono.
