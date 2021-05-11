(2011)
Conway voters rejected a proposal to rededicate a bond issue to fund step raises for employees, restore patrol division officers’ full schedules, replenish the depleted general fund balance, and create a reserve fund. Only 1,031 votes were cast. For question one, the vote was 449 for and 574 against, or 56.16 against and 43.84 percent in favor. Question two was defeated 54 percent to 46 percent, with 465 votes in favor and 553 against.
Guy-Perkins Elementary School kindergartners recently became published authors through Studentreasures Publishing, a division of Nationwide Learning. Classrooms received a hardcover book of their own work. This is the fourth year that Guy-Perkins student have collaborated to write and illustrate their own books. “Pets and Careers” was published by Chereyl Caldwell’s class; “Our Favorite Things” was published by Gretchen Rooney and Brooke Burgin’s class; and “Our Heroes – In Memory of Keegan Ray Lee Payne,” was published by Kylie Farris’ class.
(1996)
G.O. Dalton of Conway will celebrate his 90th birthday with a party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Dalton was born May 11, 1906, at Mulberry (Crawford County). He has a son, Lewis Dalton, and a daughter, Mary Thompson, both of Conway, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Vilonia’s Lady Eagles softball team defeated Greenbrier’s Lady Panthers to earn the Class AA Tournament championship. Faced with being run-ruled in the state title game with a 12-1 deficit, Greenbrier made a valiant effort in the sixth inning with a steady pounding of hits. However, Vilonia had enough cushion for a 12-9 victory. It was the third straight year the county rivals have played for a state softball championship. The teams finished 1-2 in 5AA competition.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Packard spent the weekend with her sister, Mrs. Roy Tanner, in Memphis.
Mrs. Charles Nabholz, Mrs. Ralph Horton, Mrs. Joe Siebenmorgen and Mrs. Mike Hartje were in Biloxi, Miss, to attend meetings and workshops of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries.
Sunday guests of Dr. and Mrs. Bethel Thomas Jr. and daughters, Elizabeth and Stephanie, were Mr. and Mrs. Bethel Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. H.R. Dobbins, Carol Dobbins, and Mr. and Mrs. Guy Gregory. They were in Conway to attend the christening of daughter, Stephanie.
Robin Riedmatten was named Poppy Queen for the Junior Girls Unit of the Ladies Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2259. The Girls Unit assisted the auxiliary with a buddy poppy sale, and selection of the queen was based on the girl collecting the largest amount of money during the sale. Other junior girls participating were Deborah and Donna Ford, Judy and Jeanette Simmons, and Tammy, Phyllis and Christie Beene.
