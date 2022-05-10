(2012)
Vilonia High School’s Class of 2012 graduates received more than $2.5 million in scholarships during the school’s annual senior honors banquet. More than 100 of the 214 graduates received scholarship money. Andy Ashley, high school principal, told the audience of about 300 that “this just didn’t happen by accident. They (graduates) are here because of you.” The scholarships included academic and athletic scholarships.
Four members of the Hendrix College baseball team have been selected to the Capital One College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team. Senior catcher Andrew Thames, senior infielders Clark Sims and Kyle Raskin, and sophomore outfielder Collin Radack will now be eligible for the Co-SIDA Academic All-America Team. To be selected, a student-athlete must carry a GPA of 3.3 or better for two or more semesters.
(1997)
Joe and Martha Sanders of Conway will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception hosted by their children at Oak Bowery Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Sanders were married May 1, 1947, in Benton. Mrs. Sanders is the former Martha Martin of the Saltillo community, a daughter of the late Lon and Ola Martin. Mr. Sanders is a son of the Joe H. and Nellie Sanders of Batesville. The couple have three sons, Terry Sanders, Randy Sanders, and Jeff Sanders, all of the Saltillo community. They have five grandchildren.
Four local youngsters placed in the sixth Ice Skating Institute tournament at Little Rock. The youngsters were Sarah Edens, 12, a student at Carl Stuart Middle School; Allison Belote Gray, 8, a student at Theodore Jones Elementary School; Lauren Kowbel, 9, a student at Marguerite Vann Elementary School; and Bridgette Mathis, 8, a student at Ida Burns Elementary School. The event attracted 160 competitors from Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Berry Evans of Wooster were dinner guests of Mrs. Evans’ sister, Mrs. Ruby Dunn, at Pickles Gap.
Visiting Mrs. Johnie Broach in Wooster were Max Broach and family of Little Rock and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Weaver of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Boyce and children of Greenbrier have moved into the home which the J.O. Bryant family vacated. It is known as the Walter Hiett place.
Miss Billye J. Brown, daughter of Mrs. W.A. Brown and the late Mr. Brown of Damascus, will attend the 1972 American Nurses Association convention in Detroit. She also will participate in pre-convention policy and planning meetings. She is a member of the American Nurses Association Board of Directors, the American Nurses Foundation, and the ANA finance committee. She is now associate dean in charge of the University of Texas School of Nursing.
