May 12
(2010)
Shelley Mehl, interim vice president for institutional advancement at UCA since January 2009, was named for the position. Mehl was associate vice president for advancement and director of development at Hendrix College before joining UCA in 2006.
Michelle Tooke’s third grade students at Ida Burns Elementary were pictured watching as their Painted Lady butterflies became active, changing from caterpillars to butterflies through metamorphosis.
After two weather delays, the inaugural Hall of Fame class at Central Baptist College was inducted. Former Conway High basketball coach Joe Graham, also a standout at CBC, was among the eight inducted.
(1995)
Steve Henning, co-owner of Safari Park on Highway 65, was pictured holding two of the four newest Siberian tiger babies born at the park as their mother, Tia, decides the little ones should get back home. The lions, Christy and Clarence, had babies in March.
Cameras on the buses of Conway Public Schools had cut down on the more obvious, violent behavior but students being loud and standing up while the bus is in motion was still a problem.
Conway High seniors Katie Butler and Beau Wilcox were named Optimist Teens of the Month by the Conway Noon Optimist Club.
(1970)
Last year’s Arkansas Chicken Cookin’ queen, Mrs. Glenn Austin, and Charles D. Nabholz were pictured with Mrs. Dick Turner, a contest in the 1970 pageant. Nabholz was chairman of the Central Arkansas Poultry Cooking contest held at the AP&L Service Center. The annual Central Arkansas Poultry Festival Pageant would be at Estes Field at SCA.
A new Spee-Dee Mart Food Store opened at Mill and Markham. The store, a small supermarket, was owned by Dale Goodwin and his father, Ralph Goodman.
College students were arrested for cutting rose bushes and piling them in a heap near the front entrance to the YBMA Fairgrounds.
(1945)
The senior class of Greenbrier High School numbered 26. Juanita Matthews was valedictorian and Bernard Blair was salutatorian for the May 17 graduation ceremony.
Plans for an extensive building program at the Southern Christian home were considered at board of directors meeting in Morrilton. The board was considering either adding another dormitory or adopting a cottage plan.
Mayflower High School’s class of seven seniors would graduate on May 17. Marie Fisher was valedictorian and Billy Gene Williams was salutatorian.
Seven seniors graduated from Pine Street School on May 13. Thelma Mae Walker was valedictorian and Joe Hill was salutatorian.
(1920)
Assessments for Cadron Township were started by Tax Assessor Roy Rogers, with A.J. Moss and Guy R. Farris, members of the township board. Mr. Rogers asked that owners of property which had been improved during the past 12 months, and owners of houses or other buildings erected during the time, call at the courthouse and assess the improvements. Probably 100 assessment lists had been completed. Women who wished to register for poll taxes could register at the courthouse or Greeson’s Drug Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.