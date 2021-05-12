(2011)
Florence Mattison Elementary School students are excited about learning in their new computer lab. The school is one of a few recipients of a technology grant from Hewlett-Packard. In January, the company which maintains a customer and technical support call center in town, announced that it would grant 64 laptops and 24 desktop bundles that would equip five computer labs in the district’s elementary and intermediate schools.
State title quests intensify for 16 Faulkner County teams in all classifications in every region of the state this weekend. Two teams from the county – Conway girls soccer and Greenbrier softball – are seeded No. 1 from their conferences after the regular season. Seven other teams – Vilonia boys soccer, Greenbrier girls soccer, St. Joseph boys and girls soccer, St. Joseph softball, Conway baseball and Greenbrier baseball – have gained No. 2 seeds from either conference or regional play.
(1996)
Joseph Wright, who recently set the overall state high school record in the long jump, has been presented the Frank E. Robins Award as the outstanding male athlete for Conway High School. Wright’s long jump of 24 feet, 5 ¾ inches in the Meet of Champs broke the record set by Basil Shabazz. A football recruit for Arkansas Tech, Wright won the Class AAAA long jump two years in a row. He was a two-year starter on the football team and won All-Conference honors.
Vilonia lunchroom worker Tressie Avery was pictured in the newspaper surrounded by flowers, balloons and cards wishing her well. She was recently honored by each of the four Vilonia schools, as she has worked for 50 years with the school system, beginning with the Liberty School in 1946. She has served school lunches to her children and grandchildren, with her great-grandchildren just beginning elementary school.
(1971)
The Conway Junior Auxiliary is sponsoring a Candy Striper program in cooperation with the American Red Cross and Conway Memorial Hospital. Girls must have completed the eighth grade to be eligible for training. Anyone interested is asked to call Mrs. A.J. Hambuchen Jr. Girls with old uniforms are asked to return them.
Recently elected officers of the Teen Council of the Conway Teen Center are Travis Hunter, president; Alton Freybarger, vice president; Elizabeth Farris, secretary; Tom Siebenmorgen, treasurer; and board members Jane Mobley, Jennifer Lancaster and Bobby Evans.
Mrs. Bill Bell, a past president of the Green Thumb Garden Club, installed the following new officers: Mrs. Lloyd Guerin, president, Mrs. E.A. Norris, vice president, Mrs. Bill Brazil, recording secretary, and Mrs. Bruce Sossamon, treasurer.
Sunday guests of Mrs. Lillie Johnson and Miss Dovie Johnson were Mr. and Mrs. Noah Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Fay Long, and Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.