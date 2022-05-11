(2012)
Conway High School’s girls soccer team and Conway Christian’s baseball team both clinched district championships. The Lady Cats, the defending 7A state champions, clinched their fourth straight Central Conference title with a 2-1 victory (2-0 on penalty kicks) over Bryant at Bryant. The Conway Christian Eagles defeated St. Joseph, 9-3, for the 2A-5North championship in a game at Poyen.
University of Central Arkansas trustees approved a tuition increase of $3.70 per credit hour for undergraduate students. The increase raises the hourly tuition rate to $183.25 for undergraduates. For graduate students, the new hourly rate is $225.80, an increase of $4.55 per credit hour. Officials said the 2.06 percent increase will generate just under $1 million in additional revenue for the school’s operating budget.
(1997)
Three Faulkner County players have been selected for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s All-Star basketball games this summer. Making the boys East squad is Cody Mears of Class B champion Guy-Perkins. Making the girls East squad are Hannah Goyne of Vilonia and Kathleen Hiegel of St. Joseph.
Because of rain last weekend, the 200-inning game – the fund-raiser for the Youth Softball Association of Conway – has been rescheduled for May 18.
Erika Gwen Stock, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Stock of Vilonia, was crowned Faulkner County Beef Princess at the Cattlemen’s Association’s monthly meeting. Miss Stock, an animal science major at Arkansas State University at Beebe, will compete in November at the state convention for the state Beef Princess title. She is active in 4-H and received the Outstanding 4-Her Award for three years.
(1972)
Mrs. Monteen Spears of Greenbrier spent the night with her daughter, Mrs. Sandra Phillips and family in Conway. She also spent the weekend near Little Rock with her son, Russell Spears.
Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dickens spent Sunday afternoon in Conway visiting her father, Jess Webb, and Mr. and Mrs. Exel McRae.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Dickens and Angela of Conway were Sunday supper guests of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dickens.
A bridal shower for Debby Black will be held at the Church of the Nazarene on Thursday.
Jacie Graham spent Sunday with Mrs. Alice Wooley.
