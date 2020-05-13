May 13
(2010)
Vilonia High School principal Ed Sellers, who had served as both principal and interim athletic director for 2009-2010, would become the fulltime athletic director/assistant superintendent for the district. Sellers had been principal for 38 years.
Bunny and Carol Adcock were pictured with Allen Meadors, president of UCA. UCA’s International House was named in Carol’s honor. She began teaching French and Spanish at UCA in the fall of 1971, the youngest person to teach at UCA at the time.
Members of the Faulkner County 4-H clubs helped replant all the terra cotta pots that lined Front and Parkway streets.
(1995)
The National League of Junior Cotillions announced the appointment of Debbie Talley as director of the program for Faulkner County. The program featured etiquette and social dance training for middle and junior high students.
Bill Adkisson, Alex Dietz, Joyce Miller and Mike Baldwin were pictured placing phone calls at Acxiom during the phone-a-thon for the Boys and Girls Club of Conway.
Harp’s Food Stores said it has agreed to buy all the Food 4 Less stores, including one in Conway from a Walmart Stores, Inc. subsidiary. The Food 4 Less stores were owned by the Phillips Companies.
(1970)
Girl Scouts from Brownie Troop 267, 322 and 341 “crossed the bridge” into junior scouting. Third grade Brownies participating in the ceremony were Dianne Johnson, Rebecca Carter, Libby Gray, Laura Stone, Jamie Carlon, Margie Foshee, Deannie Musgrave, Anita Smith, Lynda Sue Baker, Norma Jordan, Janet Bartley, Darla Thompson, Marguerite Stelter, Janet Thompson, and Lorrie Fletcher. Adult leaders of the troops were Mrs. Bill Woods, Mrs. Jim Baldus, Mrs. Howard Ridgely, Mrs. Doyle Davis, Mrs. L.V. Sloan, Mrs. Jim Darnell, Mrs. William Sanders, Mrs. Arthur Johnson, Mrs. John Carlon, Misses Darla Heck and Sarah Bone.
(1945)
Using a navy theme, Conway High School seniors held a banquet at the ASTC commons. Blue anchors on a wall served as background and a lighted miniature ship was centered on the speakers table. Lighted blue and white candles, favors and place cards also were in the navy motif.
Parties for the eighth grade at Conway Junior High were given at the armory. Games were enjoyed and cold drinks and hamburgers were served.
Room mothers of Miss Eunice Jones’ fourth grade at Conway Central School entertained pupils with a party at the school. The children sang songs during the party.
(1920)
Overland car dealers all over the country were observing “Sedan Week.” The new model had set records on gasoline consumption. Albert Hess, manager of the Conway Overland Company, emptied the gas tank of an Overland sedan, put one gallon of gas in the tank and drove it until it stopped. The speedometer showed 29.1 miles, and the course over which he had traveled included about one-half dirt roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.