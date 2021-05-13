(2011)
Conway Christian’s girls soccer team recorded a major upset in the Class 4A soccer tournament with one of its biggest victories in its young athletic history. The Lady Eagles, seeded fourth, defeated Mena, a No. 1 seed, 2-1 at the tournament in Jonesboro. All of the lower-classification schools play in 4A. By enrollment, Mena is a 4A school and CCS is a 2A. Summerlin Criswell and Sarah Nekonchuck were noted for their play.
Brooklyn Brixey and Lila Ward of Vilonia were winners in the Congressional Art Competition. Brixey was the overall winner and will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her piece to be placed on display in the U.S. Capitol. Ward won second place. Receiving honorable mentions were Samantha Chisum, Kara Neal and Laura Turpen.
(1996)
Willis Watkins of Conway was recently honored at the Bankers Advertising Co. centennial national sales meeting in Iowa City, Iowa. He was honored for 37 years of service with the company. Sixty-two of the company’s top salespeople attended the incentive/sales event to help celebrate 100 years of continuous service to its customers.
Carol Posey of Greenbrier won the “Toad Pinata” at Kiddie Korner during Toad Suck Daze. The piñata was designed by a member of the Toad Suck Daze Committee and donated by the Mardi Daze Parade Committee. The piñata was filled with hundreds of pieces of candy.
Greenbrier fifth-grader Tori Johnson, 11, was pictured grimacing while holding a small catfish during a fish release on Cadron Creek. Students in Greenbrier High School’s environmental science class released fish as a service project in cooperation with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which donated 1,200 fish to help raise students’ awareness of environmental issues in the area. In addition, the fifth-grade class raised fish in an aquarium that were also released.
(1971)
Mrs. Blanche Moore of Bells, Texas, formerly of Faulkner County, and Mr. and Mrs. Russell Moore of Madill, Okla., spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Guy Richards, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Brady and Mr. and Mrs. Faber Wilson in Conway and other relatives in Greenbrier. Mr. and Mrs. Moore were en route to Tennessee, where he was to judge a horse show.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jared and Mr. and Mrs. T.H. Morgan plan to go to Waco, Texas, this weekend to attend the graduation of their son and grandson, Tommy C. Jared, from Baylor University. The young Mr. Jared is to receive a bachelor of science degree in recreational physical education.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford spent the weekend with his brother, J.R. Ford, Mrs. Ford and their son, Hurley, in Tulsa, Okla. The Fords also attended an antique show in Tulsa.
