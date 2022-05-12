10 Years Ago
(2012)
The Centerville United Methodist Church met at the home Drs. Tom and Margaret Beasley and enjoyed both a beautiful service on the covered porch and a relaxing potluck lunch. The group talked about the community garden beside the storm shelter on the church grounds. Members of the church signed up to water and weed the garden so we will have a bountiful crop to share with the community. Rick and Lana Gartner survived the camp out at Woolly Hollow State Park for the boys who had completed the Confirmation Class. Dylan Freeman, Colton Ray, Joseph Shaw, and Nick Young attended.
Vilonia’s boys celebrated a state track championship that was won going away. The Eagles used James Sax in the short run, and Alex Ebmeyer for the long haul as the two combined for five individual titles in winning the 5A title with 188 points, 43 more than Camden Fairview.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
More than $4,000 in donations was raised to build a therapeutic pool for the Conway Human Development Center during its Volunteer Council Benefit Bowl recently. Forty-seven bowlers participated in the event. On the final day, the four-player team of Bobbie Roofener, Carolyn Garrett, James Gibson, and Sharon Grigsby bowled 1,656 to win a $150 cash prize over six other teams. Brenda Rappold earned the high three-game series score of 513 to win $75. Bruce Adams also won $75 with a men’s high series score of 506.
Dollie Mitchell of Conway celebrated her 102nd birthday with a family dinner. Mrs. Mitchell has six children, Hagie Mitchell, Hardy Mitchell, Wayne Mitchell, Betty Hardin, Dean Pratt, and Louise Martin. She also has 30 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of the Central Arkansas Zone met in El Dorado. Attending from Conway were Mrs. Virgie Halbrooks, Mrs. Delmar Krueger, Mrs. Michael Rapp and daughters, Gretchen and Sharon, and the Rev. and Mrs. Herman Reese and son, Nathan. During the meeting, Mrs. Rapp introduced and made a motion for adoption of a resolution to create two new zones in the area now known as the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of the Central Arkansas Zone. The motion passed. Mrs. Krueger offered the prayer at noon, and Miss Sharon Rapp appeared on the program which followed the meeting.
Mrs. Donna Hambuchen of Conway has been elected secretary of the Arkansas State Dental Auxiliary. She is the wife of Dr. Ray Hambuchen. Mrs. A. Wade Smith of Little Rock is the newly elected president. Her husband is a former Conway resident.
Dr. James H. Flanagin Sr., a Conway dentist, has been elected to life membership in the Arkansas State Dental Association. He is the only Conway dentist to hold a life membership in the association.
