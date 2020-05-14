May 14
(2010)
Hanging baskets were hung in downtown Conway by the City of Conway Physical Plant, with help from the AmeriCorps volunteers. The baskets were provided by a partnership between the Conway Downtown Partnership and the City of Conway and were grown by Freyaldenhoven’s Greenhouse in coordination with Central Arkansas Landscaping Systems.
University of Arkansas assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Tim Horton spoke to the Conway Kiwanis Club at its weekly meeting. Horton played football and graduated from Conway High School while his father was former head football coach at UCA. Horton gave the group an update on the Hogs.
(1995)
Stephanie Lamar, a member of the Conway High School band, was selected for membership in the John Philip Sousa National High School Honor Band, one of the highest honors in the nation for a high school musician. The band performed at George Washington University.
Pam Wren, Conway physical therapist, was elected to the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of Arkansas during the league’s convention in Russellville. She was co-owner of Conway Physical Therapy Clinic, P.A.
Longtime Conway School District music teacher, Marguerite Irby Vann, 85, died. She taught in the Conway School District from 1950 to 1973.
(1970)
Six Conway girls brought home prizes in the Open National Twirling contest and the Arkansas State Strutting and Twirling Championship. They included Sheri Rea, Annette Fulmer, Melissa Montgomery, Mala Ayers, Ann Crafton and Sherrel Tester. The girls were students of Judy Terry.
Conway junior and senior bands conducted a sales drive for the band-sponsored community birthday and anniversary calendar. The calendar included all school and college activities and meeting dates of Conway church and civic organizations.
New officers of the Conway Band Aids were Mrs. J.T. Terry, treasurer; Dr. Richard Collins, vice president; Jerry Lancaster, president; and Mrs. Dick Russ, secretary.
(1945)
Music students of St. Joseph school presented a program, “A Timely Adventure,” at the school auditorium. Those appearing on the program were Betty Rose, Anna Mae Schichtl, Ella Ana Ormond, Mary Anne Riedmatten, Estelle Enderlin, Myrtle Schichtl, Dolores Hambuchen, Patricia Rossi, Pauline Rappold, Mildred Schichtl, Mary F. Hambuchen, Sue Ellen O’Connell, Ernestine Seiter, Jeanette Dayer, Theresa Hegeman, Lorene Bruich, Billy Halter, Gabe Balmaz, Glen Rose, David Thessing, Herbert Nahlen, J.C. Moix, Bobby Tyler, Walter Skelton, Bill Crow, Kathleen Fox, Elsie Nahlen, Charlotte Hiegel, Carol Ann Scroggin, Betty Bull, Margaret Favre, Mary Ann Stiefvater, Marion Skelton, Robert Flowers, and Ted Bruich.
(1920)
Fifty years ago, George Stermer, one of Faulkner County’s best known and most highly respected citizens, settled in this vicinity. Moving here in a wagon drawn by an ox team, he arrived on the site of what became the city of Conway on May 12, 1870. Mr. Stermer homesteaded a large tract of land just west of the present city limits and built a home on the site now occupied by Jo Frauenthal’s beautiful residence. He moved only once since then, building another homestead a few miles west of Conway, where he now resides.
