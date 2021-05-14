(2011)
The Class of 2011 for the University of Central Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame has been announced. The inductees are LeRoy Dangeau, Tom Davis, Terry Hall, Brooks Hollingsworth, Monroe Ingram, Hosea Knowlton, Fay Pew, Cendey Roberts, and Bill Tiner. The group will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on Oct. 1.
Mildred Smyers will celebrate her 100th birthday on May 15. Born May 15, 1911, in Fannin County, Texas, to Joseph and Ludie Payne, she was the third of eight children. She used the money she earned working on the farm to go to college, a remarkable ambition for a woman of her day. She attended North Texas State University and majored in interior design. She married her childhood sweetheart, Lee Carroll Smyers, in 1935. They were married 51 years and visited 42 countries before he died. The couple had two children – Carolyn Rogers and the late Michael Smyers. She also has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
(1996)
Shelby and Dortha Hightower of Dubberly, La., formerly of Faulkner County, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. Mr. Hightower grew up in the Needs Creek community and Mrs. Hightower, the former Dortha Holloway, is a native of Wooster. They were married April 17, 1937. Mrs. Hightower is a daughter of the later Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Holloway of Wooster. Mr. Hightower is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Hightower of Greenbrier. They have one son, Gene Hightower. The Hightowers served 55 years in the ministry.
Jesse and Elsie Harrison of Conway celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary at a party at Faulkner Nursing Center. The Harrisons were married April 14, 1923, by a justice of the peace in the Enders community. Mr. Harrison, 97, was born in the Barney community. Mrs. Harrison, 88, was born in Enders. He is a retired schoolteacher and she is a retired homemaker. They have a son, Ken, and two daughters, Juanita Fluke and Ruth Edwards. Two sons, Cordell Harrison and J.T. Harrison, are deceased. The Harrisons also have seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
(1971)
Afton Stobaugh announced a grand opening will be held for the new Markham Street Speed Wash, a coin-operated washateria, at Markham and Mill streets. The washateria has 28 washers, 13 dryers and a complete refreshment center. The building is air conditioned and has plenty of free parking space. Free prizes of 16 large boxes of washing powder, 25 washings and 25 dryings will be awarded at the grand opening. It is Mr. Stobaugh’s fifth washateria in Conway.
The second annual Arkansas state sale sponsored by the Arkansas State Holstein-Friesian Association will be held at the YBMA Fairgrounds in Conway. Twenty-six registered heifers from some of the best Holstein herds in the state will be offered for sale. Selling will be eight top senior heifer calf prospects born in August and September 1970, two milking 2-year-olds, four open heifers, 10 bred heifers due from July to September, and two heifers born in January 1971.
