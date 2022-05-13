10 Years Ago
(2012)
Several employees of the Conway Human Development Center celebrated employment anniversaries. Kathy Sigler and Mary Ingram have completed 21 years of service. Sigler is a human resources assistant in the personnel department. Ingram is a rehabilitation instructor on the Sheltered Living team. Donna Friedman has competed 26 years of service. She is a residential care supervisor on the Intensive Training team. Felicia Bailey has completed 31 years of service. She is DHS program specialist on the Individual Assistance team.
The Newcomers Club of Conway held a coffee at the home of Rogene Smith. Five new members were welcomed. They are Lois Carlon, Rhonda Bartley, Jacki Choate, Jewel Devin, and Freda Fowler. The club was formed to help those new to Conway adjust to the area and form new friendships.
25 Years Ago
(1997)
Senior outfielder Jack Buckwalter headed a list of four University of Central Arkansas Bears on the All-Gulf South Conference team. Buckwalter, a two-time selection, was named to the unit along with junior catcher Nate Keen, senior pitcher Tommy Cerasuelo, and junior second baseman Ty Miller.
Lindsey Sams of Higgs Family Dentistry was pictured clenching her teeth as she gets her team’s first hit during the season opener at the Jeff Farris Complex. The action began the inaugural season for the Youth Softball Association of Conway, which was organized last fall with a grassroots effort among parents, the city of Conway, University of Central Arkansas officials, and other community leaders.
50 Years Ago
(1972)
Angela Burnside, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Clifford Burnside, celebrated her sixth birthday at the Bluebird Kindergarten. The honoree was presented a birthday book made by the children. Games were directed by Mrs. Russell A. Stewart, teacher. Mrs. Burnside served punch, decorated cupcakes and ice cream to Sarah Meriwether, Scott Robinson, Mike Clements, Darren Woodard, Charlotte Howard, David Helton, Pat Murphy, Tim Capps, Karen Rousey, Mark Dawson, Todd Ryan, Lynn Owen, Ken Wall, Clois Lane Garrett, and the honoree. Favors were miniature cars for the boys and rings for the girls. Each child also received a flower pinwheel. Shelly Helton was a special guest.
Mr. and Mrs. Arlon Higdon of North Little Rock are building a new home at Greenbrier. Mr. Higdon plans to open a barber shop at Greenbrier after he and Mrs. Higdon move.
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Davis and son, Stacy, have moved to an apartment at 2011 Lee Ave. Their former home at 2013 Lee Ave. was badly damaged by fire in April.
