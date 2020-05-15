May 15
(2010)
UCA was piloting a new green roof project on Laney Hall. The 2,000-square-foot area had been covered with sedum, a drought tolerant plant, as a green method for insulation for the building.
Hendrix College basketball coach Dan Priest was leaving to become the head basketball coach at Kenyon College in his home state of Ohio. Thad McCracken, Priest’s former assistant who led the women’s team to an SCAC West title, would take over as the head men’s coach.
First Security Bank at 7 Wilson Farm Road in Greenbrier was holding its grand opening.
(1995)
Mark Stallcup was promoted to director of store replentishment for Wal-Mart Stores. He had been with the company since 1984.
First Community Bank was open at 7 Wilson Road, a branch of First Community Bank, 1001 Front Street in Conway.
Bob Meriwether, retired Hendrix College professor, would be the commencement speaker for the Conway High School graduation to be held May 19 at UCA’s Farris Center.
In conjunction with Kimberly-Clark Conway Mills’ 25th anniversary, tours were conducted by current and previous employees throughout the plant and gift products were handed out.
(1970)
Two Ida Burns Elementary School students, Karen Godwin and David Adlong, won top honors in the Arkansas Junior Gardeners bird poster contest.
Fifty singers and instrumentalists performed in the musical, “Tell It Like It Is,” at First Baptist Church. The two performances were directed by Robert L. Chapman, minister of music who was assisted by Mrs. Bob Benefield, choreography; Dr. Denver Prince, lighting; and Allen Meachum, staging.
Greenbrier 4-H’s chicken barbeque team competed in the Central Arkansas Festival. The group, which won the Faulkner County competition, included Clistie Clements, Carol Dunk, Paul Wilcox, Jr. and Dubby Wilcox.
(1945)
Clara Frances Hayden was named of the 1945 yearbook edition of the Wampus Cat’s Purr. The publication was dedication to Superintendent B.A. Short.
Oil would again be available for Conway streets, Mayor George Muse said, but it might take several weeks before weather conditions would permit the oil to be put down.
Following numerous complaints of taxis operating at speeds of up to 60 or 70 miles an hour within city limits, Mayor George Muse said he had issued instructions to police to keep a watchful eye on the taxi cabs in the city.
(1920)
A reverential throng at Oak Grove Cemetery paid final tribute to Daniel Porter Galyon, sergeant, U.S. Army, whose remains were brought home from France for his resting place on American soil. A large American flag draped the casket as it lay above the open grave, and an escort of American Legion members, comrades of the deceased in the late war, accompanied the casket to its resting place. Services were read by Rev. C.M. Reves, former chaplain in the Army overseas, and taps were sounded at the close by Dr. C.C. Roberts.
