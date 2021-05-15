(2011)
Dr. Stephen Magie, an ophthalmologist from Conway, was recently installed as president of the Arkansas Medical Society during the organization’s annual session. He currently practices at the Magie Mabry Eye Clinic in Little Rock, and has been practicing medicine since 1980. As president, Magie will work with other physicians across the state for the betterment of health care in Arkansas.
Benny and Lovell Gibby Maxwell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 28. Benny grew up in the Ada community and Atkins/Blackwell, and Vell grew up in Scotland (Van Buren County). They were married May 28, 1961, at the home of the groom’s parents, Ben and Estelee Maxwell. Benny is retired from Loveless Tractor Co. and Vell is retired from Kimberly-Clark Corp. The Maxwells have six children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
(1996)
Mayflower High School coach Jim Brown was pictured getting his head shaved by student Jason Carter during a celebration of the Eagles’ Class A baseball championship. Brown promised the team in September that they could shave his head if the team won the state title. The Eagles defeated Central Arkansas Christian in the title game.
Greenbrier Elementary School student Andrew Dixon, 9, and his grandmother, Sandra Woody, prepared “banana vines” (banana cookies and licorice sticks), while helping with tours of a rainforest made by third-grade classes. A hallway at the school was decorated like a rainforest, and students sold items made from products taken from the rainforest. Students could also purchase items with “jungle bucks” they earned with good behavior.
Nadine Rowland of Chandler, Ariz., and Muriel Rowland and Susie Bland of Judsonia recently visited their cousin, Rowlena Bell of Greenbrier.
(1971)
Marion E. McKaskle was honored on his 90th birthday by his daughters, Mrs. Harold Hankins and Mrs. Juanita Clark, at the Conway Convalescent Center. Cake, ice cream and punch were served to friends, relatives and employees of the center, where Mr. McKaskle has resided the past two years.
Mr. and Mrs. Buford E. Robins had as guests her sister, Mrs. Nelle Spears; another sister, Mrs. Earl L. Bullock and Mr. Bullock; her brother, Carl A. Barley; and her aunt, Mrs. G.J. Walker.
Dr. and Mrs. J.B. Park returned after attending the 65th annual convention of the Arkansas Optometric Association in Hot Springs. Dr. Park was installed as vice president of the association and Mrs. Park was installed as president of the auxiliary. Also attending from Conway were Dr. and Mrs. J.F. McCoy, Dr. and Mrs. D. Lloyd Guerin, and Dr. and Mrs. Carl Blythe.
