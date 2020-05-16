May 16
(2010)
Carole Teague was presented with the Church Women United 2010 Valiant Woman Award at the Church Women United May Fellowship Day at First United Methodist Church. She had a lifelong record of active service in her church and community, beginning many innovative programs in the area such as the Conway Interfaith Clinic.
First Security Bank held a ribbon cutting for the official opening of their new $1.5 million facility in Greenbrier, replacing the one that had been there since 1991.
Minister Michael Garlington delivered his first official message at Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ.
(1995)
A chalk pastel illustration, “Volatile Inhibition,” by Tiffany R. Doyle was on display at the Dallas Visual Arts Center for the Dallas Society of Illustrators 20th annual juried exhibition. Doyle was a student at the Art Institute of Dallas.
The Conway City Council moved forward with a plan to make Hogan Road a western north-south thoroughfare between Tyler Street and Highway 286. The Tyler to college segment would be completed by the summer of 1996 followed by the College to Highway 286 completion around September 1996.
The Conway Corp. Board of Directors voted 6-1 to drop MTV from its cable system.
(1970)
The Sam Fausett Studio, which had been located at 829 Parkway for more than 20 years, moved to a new location in the Farmers Fire Insurance Company Building at 1129 Harkrider Street. Mr. and Mrs. Sam Fausett entered business in Conway in 1942 and for several years operated a studio at Front and Oak streets before purchasing the building on Parkway. Fausett sold the building to Robert L. Ott a number of years ago and since had leased the studio space.
Miss Lovetta Loveless, a Greenbrier native, was elected assistant secretary at Jacuzzi Bros., Inc. of Little Rock.
(1945)
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Maxey purchased the Holloway grocery at the corner of Mill and Clifton. Mrs. Maxey would operate the business. Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Holloway, the former owners, left for Freeport, Texas to visit their son, E.G. Holloway, and family.
R.G. Adams, who resigned as manager of the Conway branch of Harlan West Lumber Company, announced he planned to open a new building materials business in mid-June. He had leased a building at Front and Oak streets that was currently occupied by a restaurant. The business would operate as Adams Lumber company had would have an office and display room.
(1920)
Several citizens made complaints about cows being pastured on the courthouse lawn. It was announced steps were being taken to stop this practice.
For Sale: Used one-horse buggy, little worn and in good repair. Terms to suit purchaser. Dr. J.S. Westerfield.
George Wittenberg of Wittenberg & Delony, Little Rock architects, was in Conway making a survey of the Central College campus. A new dormitory was being erected east of the main building. Then a new building would be erected west of the main building with all buildings connected by covered walks.
