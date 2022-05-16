By Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Conway’s Mary Michael Maggio picked the perfect time to win her first collegiate golf tournament. The Texas A&M junior shot the lowest round of the day to win the individual title at the 2012 Big 12 Championship at Lawrence Country Club in Kansas. The former Conway all-stater won the title by one stroke, posting scores of 77, 73 and 69 – one of only two players to break par for the tourney. She became the fourth A&M golfer to win the Big 12 crown.
Mr. and Mrs. E. Eugene Smith of Conway celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 11 at a reception. They were married May 13, 1952. Mr. Smith was born in Cabot and Mrs. Smith was born in Melbourne (Izard County). They moved to Conway from Little Rock in 1996. They are the parents of Wanda Gean Hartnuss and the late Terry R. Smith. They have two grandsons and two great-grandchildren.
(1997)
Amy Elizabeth Ross of Conway, bride-elect of Gregory Dale Burns of El Dorado, was honored at a miscellaneous shower at the home of Karen Dobbs. Co-hostesses were Patricia Larsen, Terry Smith and Lulu Thompson. The serving table was decorated with an arrangement of lilies, larkspur and baby fern. Among special guests were Martha Ross of Conway, mother of the bride-elect; Diana Burns of Sherwood, mother of the prospective groom; and Nelle Scott of Conway and Effie Mae Ross of North Little Rock, grandmothers of the bride-elect.
Krista Faith Douthit, 16-year-old daughter of Marvin and Carolyn Douthit of Conway, was selected Miss Congeniality and one of the top 15 finalists in the junior division of the 1997 Arkansas National Teenager Scholarship Program. Participating students are judged on community service, scholastic achievement-leadership, communication skills and stage presence.
(1972)
Mike Mason arrived home last week from Vietnam. He served four years in the Navy. While in the service, he was in Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and the Philippines. He served one year in Vietnam and the last year aboard the carrier U.S.S. Constellation, which was stationed off the coast of Vietnam. Mike is making his home with his parents and brother, Mr. and Mrs. John Mason and Brad. He plans to enroll at SCA for the fall semester.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Kersey and son, Joe, have returned from Tulsa, Okla., where they visited their son and brother, Eddie Kersey, Mrs. Kersey and children. They also visited another son, Rick Kersey, and Mrs. Kersey in Fayetteville.
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., and Mrs. W.E. Moore of Decatur, Ala., spent a few days with Mrs. Wright’s mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz.
