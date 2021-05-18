(2011)
Law enforcement officers from the Conway Police Department, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Central Arkansas Police Department came together with the community recently to honor the fallen law enforcement officers in the county and across the state. The ceremony was in conjunction with National Police Officers Week.
Two Conway women were named officers of the Mary Place Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century. They are Shirley Barham, historian, and Jo Kilduff, recording secretary/treasurer. The group met recently at Michael’s Restaurant in Heber Springs for the installation of officers and a memorial service.
Thirty-nine high school seniors representing Conway, St. Joseph and Conway Christian schools were honored for academic achievements at the third Conway Academic Signing Day, held on Wednesday at the University of Central Arkansas. The students each signed a roster of honorees.
(1996)
The new Greenbrier Primary School building got the approval of the Greenbrier School District’s Board of Education following an afternoon tour of the facility. Architect Darrel Odom said there were still a few minor problems that needed to be corrected. He believes all of the problems can be fixed before the facility opens. The building has a cafeteria capable of holding 740 students, and also includes a 25-station computer lab.
Girls from Conway First Assembly of God are celebrating National Missionettes Week with the theme, “Walking With Jesus.” Missionettes is an auxiliary club sponsored by the Assemblies of God Women’s Ministries for preschool children through eighth-grade girls. Each club level provides and individual achievement program where girls earn badges through a variety of activities.
(1971)
A strike by railroad signalmen today not only paralyzed the nation’s railroad system, but it caused protests from a number of Conway residents. The pedestrian crossing at the Missouri Pacific station remained blocked at noon today. Several cars were left on a siding, forcing pedestrian traffic between Parkway and Front Street to walk around several cars. Some of the flatcars are carrying bus chassis.
Dee Brown, author of “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee,” was visiting Miss Constance Mitchell and Dr. Ada Jane Harvey in Conway. Miss Mitchell and Dr. Harvey are retired State College of Arkansas faculty members. Brown, who is head librarian at the College of the Agriculture Library at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana said that since becoming an “overnight success” with his latest book, he has no free time. Brown wrote his first book during World War II and has more than 15 books published since. He is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and served as editor of The Echo at SCA.
